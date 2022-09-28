Read full article on original website
Dry and warm this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the morning with dissipating showers across parts of Kansas- look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 80s. The weather pattern across the U.S. is being influenced by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and blocking the jet stream flow. Kansas is stuck between a system over the Rockies and the remnants of Ian along the East Coast, and the net result is quiet and dry weather across the state. Expect Sunday to be a lot like today with a cool morning and warm afternoon.
Warm next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue Sunday and into the start of the workweek. It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas.
More wind and warmth today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another fine, fall-like morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Later today, some sunshine and strong, gusty winds from the south will send temperatures into the lower 80s. The breeze will go away this weekend, but the warm, summer-like temperatures...
Breezy & warm into the weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Other than a few high clouds into early Friday, skies will remain clear and the weather remains quiet. Temperatures will stay above normal for now, with highs mainly in the low to mid 80s. Friday will have gusty south winds around most of the state, with...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny weekend, overnight showers west
Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire. Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday....
Latest on Andover tornado cleanup
7-year old Sadie give weather forecast over a rainbow. Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call. A Wichita North High School student expresses frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago.
WATCH: Kansas native among ‘hurricane hunters’ that flew through Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - By now, many have seen video from a group of “hurricane hunters” who say Ian provided the roughest hurricane flight they’ve ever experienced. The group flies into some of the fiercest storms on the planet to drop sensors to measure strength and help forecasters on the ground predict where a storm is headed. It’s technology that can save lives.
Wichita Police: Exercise extra caution driving with sun low on horizon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department issued a safety reminder this week to exercise extra caution while driving during morning and evening commutes. The alert comes with fall’s arrival. “We have reached the time of the year when the sun is low in the horizon during the...
Andover coming together in first ‘Greater Andover Days’ celebration since April tornado
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Greater Andover Days kicks off this weekend, the community is celebrating while they continue to clean up from April’s tornado. Five months have passed since an EF-3 tornado tore through the Reflection Lake neighborhood, uprooting trees and causing extensive home damage, with some even being leveled.
Kansas enrollment released
Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. From tracking the storm to aiding in cleanup efforts, Kansans have shown up to help in the wake of the hurricane. They say their efforts are essential. Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water in fuel production. Updated:...
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
Kansas NASA scientist plays major role in DART mission
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - NASA successfully crashed their dart rocket into an asteroid Monday to further research redirecting outer space threats. One of the key players in helping make NASA’s DART mission successful is Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defense officer from Kansas. Lead planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson...
World War II bell returns home to Wichita
Andover Days kicks off this weekend, but many in the community are still working to repair the damage of the Andover tornado. 7-year old Sadie give weather forecast over a rainbow. Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Wichita...
Maize and Maize South 0930 game
It’s the strongest start to a season for the Jayhawks since 2009 and fans are taking notice. Rising Star: 10-year-old Wichita girl off to hot start in young boxing career. Addison Kenney is showing the meaning of "girl power." Wichita State runner returns to cross country after near-3-year layoff.
“Cover the Cruiser” fundraiser supports Special Olympics Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday, the Maize Police Department asked people to help “Cover the Cruiser” in support of Special Olympics Kansas. By donating to the organization, officers let people stick their names on a police cruiser. The proceeds go toward helping fund events for athletes who say they’re grateful for the community support.
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
