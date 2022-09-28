WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the morning with dissipating showers across parts of Kansas- look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 80s. The weather pattern across the U.S. is being influenced by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and blocking the jet stream flow. Kansas is stuck between a system over the Rockies and the remnants of Ian along the East Coast, and the net result is quiet and dry weather across the state. Expect Sunday to be a lot like today with a cool morning and warm afternoon.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO