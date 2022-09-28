Illini keep eye on Hurricane Ian, loved ones in Florida, while preparing for Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Preparation continues for this weekend’s game at Wisconsin for the Illinois football team but with Hurricane Ian causing destruction in Southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon, attention is also on family and friends back home for several Illini. Nearly 1/6th of the team calls Florida home, including senior safety Quan Martin from Lehigh Acres, who has several loved ones hunkered down close to where the storm made landfall at a Category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 mph.

“I’ve been talking to my dad and my grandma and stuff this morning, they seem to be okay right now, but I don’t know how it is,” Martin said after practice on Wednesday. “I mean my grandma was trying to leave but they closed down the bridges and stuff so she can’t really get out.”

Martin is in the midst of an outstanding season for the Illini (3-1, 0-1 B1G), tied for third on the team in tackles with 19. His six pass breakups are tied for the lead in the Big Ten Conference with Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon.

