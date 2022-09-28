ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini keep eye on Hurricane Ian, loved ones in Florida, while preparing for Wisconsin

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oj7aO_0iE8eNfz00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Preparation continues for this weekend’s game at Wisconsin for the Illinois football team but with Hurricane Ian causing destruction in Southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon, attention is also on family and friends back home for several Illini. Nearly 1/6th of the team calls Florida home, including senior safety Quan Martin from Lehigh Acres, who has several loved ones hunkered down close to where the storm made landfall at a Category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 mph.

“I’ve been talking to my dad and my grandma and stuff this morning, they seem to be okay right now, but I don’t know how it is,” Martin said after practice on Wednesday. “I mean my grandma was trying to leave but they closed down the bridges and stuff so she can’t really get out.”

Martin is in the midst of an outstanding season for the Illini (3-1, 0-1 B1G), tied for third on the team in tackles with 19. His six pass breakups are tied for the lead in the Big Ten Conference with Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Hurricane Ian: Champaign floral shops pivoting their supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Illinois are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian, and one florist in Champaign is prepared to pivot.  Andrea Hunt-Shelton, C-U Flower House’s owner, said in warmer months, many of their flowers come from the area, but when cooler months roll around, a lot come from Ecuador and Miami. They […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian.   “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz.  Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm.   […]
DECATUR, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini land another top 100 recruit for 2023

It looks like the Illinois basketball team has added to the family on Friday afternoon. The Illini added their first member of the class of 2023 back on August 28 when Amani Hansberry decided to end his recruitment and pick Illinois. He was a great first piece to the puzzle, as Hansberry is a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the country.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Football
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
WCIA

Illini volleyball starts conference play 2-0

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is staying home for another Big Ten matchup. The Illini will face Purdue (No. 5) tomorrow at 7:00 in Champaign. Illinois is 2-0 in Big Ten play, coming off two wins over Maryland and Northwestern. Purdue is currently 11-1 on the season. Then Illinois will travel up to Madison to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Long wait times for flu vaccine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#American Football#College Football#Hurricane Ian#Michigan State#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Hunting for painted rocks coming to a close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For a second year, the Champaign Park District put on a scavenger hunt involving painted rocks called #ParksRock, ending on Oct. 3. The community painted rocks and hid them throughout parks in Champaign for children to find. This year they expanded their program to include four scavenger hunts, with 30 rocks […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Argument leads to shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is recovering after an argument turned violent Friday afternoon. Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of West White Street for a reported shooting. A 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg was found at the scene.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WCIA

Woman releases monarchs from garden

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Cerro Gordo decided to have a pollinator garden to help bees and bought a couple of milkweed plants, which turned into her raising monarch butterflies. On Friday, Heather Tirpak released a few of the monarchs. They are migrating to Mexico for the winter, and she said they […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
The Clinton Journal

Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake

Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

No football game, no problem; Urbana homecoming returns after two years

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — High schools across the state are preparing for homecoming celebrations this weekend. Urbana High School kicked off its festivities Friday afternoon for the first time in two years.  This year’s homecoming looks a little different than years past, their school doesn’t have a varsity football team this year and there won’t […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

One dead after bicycle crash on Illinois college campus Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A pedestrian struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening has died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, ISU Police and Normal Fire Department reported to a sidewalk area near South University Street for a bicycle-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian suffered […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy