ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNHhK_0iE8eHNd00
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOcKG_0iE8eHNd00
Miley Cyrus was accompanied by her boyfriend Maxx Morando at the event (Photo: BACKGRID)

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker appeared to have been fresh off the stage when she was photographed exiting the Kia Forum, as her performing earpiece was still hanging around her neck. Miley’s drummer boyfriend, Maxx Morando, mother Tish Cyrus, and sister Brandi Cyrus, were present for the show as well. The sighting of the bleach-blonde beauty is a rare one, as she has only been spotted in public a handful of times over the last few months. She last posted on Instagram in June from the beach and in August to show off her Gucci perfume campaign.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were also pictured leaving the building hand in hand. The reality star, 43, donned a rocker-chic distressed black denim dress with s gray turtleneck underneath paired with chunky boots and silver jewelry. The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer, who also performed, looked stylish in plaid pants and a black graphic tee that he paired with black sneakers. Like his wife, he also accessorized with silver jewelry and added a black beanie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nTfK_0iE8eHNd00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left the memorial concert hand in hand (Photo: BACKGRID)

Singers Pink, 43, and Alanis Morissette, 48, used the same exit as the above-mentioned stars. Pink donned a black lace bodysuit, wide-legged blue jeans, and a Gucci belt, while Alanis kept with the rocker vibes in black cut-off jeans, a plain white t-shirt, and an unbuttoned black blouse. Kourtney shared a video of Alanis singing her 2005 hit “You Oughta Know” on stage during the tribute to her Instagram Story.

Other performers at the concert included Queen, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rush, and more. The Los Angeles show is the second tribute concert held for Taylor this month, with the first taking place earlier in September at London’s Wembley Stadium. Kourtney and Travis were also photographed there holding hands, as posted on the Poosh founder’s Instagram post below.

Taylor died on March 25 in Colombia just hours ahead of a scheduled Foo Fighters performance at the Festival Estereo Picnic. The band announced the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band’s official social media accounts wrote in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Tish Cyrus
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Brandi Cyrus
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Little Black Dress#Taylor Hawkins Tribute#The Kia Forum
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
244K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy