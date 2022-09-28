ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

wflx.com

Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County

Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers

Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
FORT MYERS, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County

According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state. Crews were up early clearing streets of debris. Dave Green rode out the storm in his mobile home on the north edge of Lake Okeechobee in...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

NWS: Tornado that struck Kings Point had peak winds of 125

A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph, cutting a 6-mile path through southern...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Trees crash onto Indiantown home during Hurricane Ian

Strong overnight winds toppled a number of trees onto a house in Indiantown. The man who lives there said he kept hearing the crackling sounds of trees and knew he had to go. "I left last night because of the weather," Jose Quintero said. But when Quintero returned to his...
INDIANTOWN, FL
cw34.com

Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Bicyclist, 17, hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie, critically injured

Police in Port St. Lucie said a 17-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning. Officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Southeast Triumph Road and Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:51 a.m. Investigators said the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Southeast...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

2 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – 2 people were hurt after a confirmed tornado touched down in an over 55 community in Delray Beach on Tuesday as the effects of the outer bands of Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kings Point Delray, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Teen dies after being hit on bicycle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being hit on his bicycle in Port St. Lucie, police say. On Friday, police responded to Triumph Road after the accident took place. The 17-year-old was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, 59, was on...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian

Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
SEBASTIAN, FL

