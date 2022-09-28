Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County
Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
NWS: 125 MPH Tornado Hit Senior Community, 90 MPH Tornado Hit Wellington
The National Weather Service is providing more information on the tornadoes that tore through Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in our state.
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers
Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County
According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state. Crews were up early clearing streets of debris. Dave Green rode out the storm in his mobile home on the north edge of Lake Okeechobee in...
WPTV
EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington, Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds, National Weather Service says
WELLINGTON, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County. At about 9:27 pm,...
wflx.com
NWS: Tornado that struck Kings Point had peak winds of 125
A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph, cutting a 6-mile path through southern...
wflx.com
FPL working to restore power to parts of Okeechobee County after Hurricane Ian
By Friday, FPL had restored power to over a million customers impacted by Hurricane Ian and continue to work to restore power to more residences. FPL told WPTV they have over 21,000 employees and 34 staging sites fanned out across Florida. Restoring power has been challenging in some areas due to flooding and debris.
wflx.com
Okeechobee County responding to community needs following Hurricane Ian
Okeechobee County officials want to inform the community about its recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian's strong winds pulled down power lines, took down fences and toppled large trees. County officials said crews conducted a damage assessment on approximately 50% of the county. The team will continue the work into next...
wflx.com
Trees crash onto Indiantown home during Hurricane Ian
Strong overnight winds toppled a number of trees onto a house in Indiantown. The man who lives there said he kept hearing the crackling sounds of trees and knew he had to go. "I left last night because of the weather," Jose Quintero said. But when Quintero returned to his...
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield. Nearly three...
cw34.com
Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
wflx.com
Bicyclist, 17, hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie, critically injured
Police in Port St. Lucie said a 17-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning. Officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Southeast Triumph Road and Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:51 a.m. Investigators said the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Southeast...
Click10.com
2 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – 2 people were hurt after a confirmed tornado touched down in an over 55 community in Delray Beach on Tuesday as the effects of the outer bands of Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kings Point Delray, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue,...
cbs12.com
Teen dies after being hit on bicycle in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being hit on his bicycle in Port St. Lucie, police say. On Friday, police responded to Triumph Road after the accident took place. The 17-year-old was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, 59, was on...
wqcs.org
Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian
Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man's body found in floodwater in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in about 10 inches of floodwater on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Treasure Coast.
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
