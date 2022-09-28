ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local start-ups get a boost thanks to Builders & Backers

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – A venture capital studio in Joplin is celebrating the first cohort of Joplin Area Builders.

Builders and Backers is a cohort and business acceleration program that seeks to help people understand the foundational assumptions behind business start-up ideas.

“We are also known as what’s called an idea agnostic company,” said Kyle Smith, Program Manager. “We take all kinds of ideas, ranging from tech to nonprofit to brick and mortar. So any ideas that you may have, we utilize those ideas to help you formulate data points to help you scope and frame your particular idea. ”

Local businesses today shared their future plans with officials and other cohorts.

Watch KOAM News and Fox 14 to see the full story.

