Pottawattamie County, IA

Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

Motorists will follow a marked detour route using Pottawattamie County Road G-30/Mahogany Road, U.S. 59, and Iowa 83 through Avoca.

