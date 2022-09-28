Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: MetLife Stadium turf, Evan Neal, Giants’ offense, more
It is time for this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag. It feels like I was pretty feisty this week in answering New York Giants-related questions. So, be warned, as you embark on reading the mail. Ronald Buchheim asks: Ed, studies have shown a greater risk of injury on turf,...
Big Blue View
College Football Week 5: A great slate of games today
Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 5 of the college football season. We’re well into the meat of the 2022 season and we have a great slate of games today. There are games in each of today’s time slots that could have an impact on April’s draft.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 9/30: Darius Slayton’s chance, Wink Martindale, Dexter Lawrence, more
The Bears want to run the football. They lead the league in the first half, second half, and overall rush rate, coming in at over 62% in all of those categories. They also rush it 61% on first downs, but that only ranks fifth-highest in the NFL. The Bears run play-action 39% of the time, which ranks fifth in the NFL.
Big Blue View
Kayvon Thibodeaux film study: How did he play in NFL debut?
The New York Giants received their first glimpse of 2022 fifth-overall selection Kayvon Thibodeaux in a regular season game on Monday night. The former Oregon Duck missed the first two weeks of the season with an MCL sprain that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason. Thibodeaux played 37...
Big Blue View
The Overlap Between the Gladiators and Modern Football
There are plenty of things we can thank the Romans for. Without them, we wouldn’t have plumbing, newspapers, or arches, to name just three Roman contributions that have helped to shape the modern world. And we even see Roman life in the sporting world, too. If you go to...
Big Blue View
Wink Martindale: LB Jaylon Smith could help the Giants, and soon
The New York Giants let veteran inside linebacker Blake Martinez go right before the 2022 NFL season began. They did that despite losing rookie sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, who seemed like his potential heir at the MIKE linebacker spot, to a torn ACL. The Giants have mixed and matched at...
Big Blue View
Andrew Thomas’s development important to note when you watch Evan Neal
After his terrible performance on Monday night, there are those who have already determined that, three games into his NFL career, New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal is a bust. That he’s Ereck Flowers 2.0. That he needs to be moved to guard, or to the bench. That GM Joe Schoen wasted the No. 7 overall pick on yet another blocker who can’t block.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Bears: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The 2-1 Giants face the 2-1 Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday before traveling to England for a Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. One of these two teams will have three wins (unless there’s a tie!). New York failed to advance to 3-0 after losing...
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: LB Jaylon Smith signed to the active roster
The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to the active roster from their practice squad. Smith is expected to reinforce a linebacking corps that has struggled through the first three games of the season. The Giants face a Chicago Bears team this week that is very adept at running the football and they are likely expecting to see a heavy dose of Khalil Herbert.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Bears, Week 4: 5 good questions with Windy City Gridiron
The New York Giants host the Chicago Bears this Sunday. That means we turn to SB Nations Bears website, Windy City Gridiron, for our weekly ‘5 questions’ segment. WCG’s Patti Curl educates us about the 2022 Bears. Ed: How are the Bears winning games with a passing...
Big Blue View
Dolphins at Bengals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
Few likely predicted that the Miami Dolphins would have two more victories than the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. But when the teams meet on Thursday Night Football this week, it will be Miami who has the momentum. The Dolphins, though, are playing on a short week at the worst...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Chicago Bears
The New York Giants will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 4 as they take on the Chicago Bears. The 2-1 Giants and 2-1 Bears have both specialized in "winning ugly" this year, balancing poor passing offenses with great running games and stout defense. So what...
Big Blue View
Giants’ Saquon Barkley smiling again, and that’s bad for opposing defenses
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is feeling, and playing, like SAQUON BARKLEY again. After three games, Barkley leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 408, the only player in the league above the 400-yard mark. He is second in the league in rushing yards with 317. He is averaging a career-best 6.0 yards per carry, currently seventh in the NFL.
Big Blue View
Giants-Bears final injury report: Aaron Robinson to return, Leonard Williams out again
After playing in 114 straight games over 7+ NFL seasons, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (sprained MCL) will miss a second straight game on Sunday. Williams headlines the list of five Giants who have been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Wide...
Big Blue View
Giants’ OL Nick Gates might return to practice next week, per report
The door could be opening for Nick Gates, who suffered a horrific injury to his left leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season, to play for the New York Giants at some point this season. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Giants plan to activate...
Big Blue View
Giants-Bears Thursday injury report: Cornerback, wide receiver depth problematic for Giants
The New York Giants injury report on Thursday looked much like it did on Wednesday, with the Giants have injury/depth issues at cornerback and wide receiver as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) continued to be held...
Big Blue View
Joe Schoen : Lucky to have a friend named Daboll ?
It's hard to separate Batman from Robin, Paul from John, Fred from Barney - but I think it can be done,. If the voting for coach of the year were held today Daboll would likely finish in the top 5 and he'd deserve it. Of course week three isn't year...
