College Station, TX

Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan

Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Arkansas in Week 5

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be traveling to Fayetteville this weekend for their second conference game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Alabama is off to a blazing 4-0 start and is currently ranked No. 2 in the country while the Razorbacks are 3-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country. The Tide are 17.5-point favorites for their first road conference game of the year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5

Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6. In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety. South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is...
Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre's charity donated to University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation while he pushed for state funds

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre's charity, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, according to tax records obtained by ESPN on Wednesday. During this same period, Favre was trying to raise money for a new volleyball stadium at...
#Espn#Texas A M Aggies#College Football#American Football#Sooners
Nick Saban provides update on injured Alabama stars and more during Wednesday's press conference

On Wednesday evening Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban stepped to the podium to address members of the media following practice. Coach Saban and the team are in the midst of their preparation for this weekend’s SEC showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks and the seven-time national championship-winning coach provided several pieces of important information heading into the highly-anticipated matchup.
