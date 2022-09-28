Read full article on original website
Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan
Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach
Andy Staples of The Athletic is doubtful about the appeal of coaching at Auburn.
Deion Sanders Discusses Double Standard Amid Job Rumors
Coach Prime has a bone to pick with the disparity in interest in him as a coach and HBCU players as NFL prospects.
Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Arkansas in Week 5
The Alabama Crimson Tide will be traveling to Fayetteville this weekend for their second conference game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Alabama is off to a blazing 4-0 start and is currently ranked No. 2 in the country while the Razorbacks are 3-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country. The Tide are 17.5-point favorites for their first road conference game of the year.
Mobile Christian forced to forfeit 4 wins this season due to ineligible player
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian High School Football will forfeit its four wins so far this season after a player was ruled ineligible. The Class 3A, Region 1 No. 8-ranked Leopards move to 0-6 on the season, 0-3 in region play. Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell’s team was 4-2, 3-0 through the first six weeks […]
Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee Volunteers 5-star quarterback, throws touchdowns on first 3 passes in front of Josh Heupel
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel and quarterback coach Joey Halzle traveled all the way to California to check out their future quarterback, Warren High School five-star prospect Nico Iamaleava. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound signal-caller didn't disappoint. Iamaleava threw long touchdown ...
College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5
Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6. In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety. South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is...
Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre's charity donated to University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation while he pushed for state funds
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre's charity, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, according to tax records obtained by ESPN on Wednesday. During this same period, Favre was trying to raise money for a new volleyball stadium at...
College football schedule: Best Week 5 games you should watch
Week 5 of the college football schedule is set to kick off with teams getting further into the meat of the annual conference football schedule. That includes five very intriguing matchups featuring teams in the top 25 rankings going head-to-head on the same field, including one rematch that could ...
2017 NBA First Round Pick Signs With New Team
T.J. Leaf has signed with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association. Leaf was the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers after a successful season for the UCLA Bruins men's basketball team.
Spurs Ready to Maximize Isaiah Roby's Versatility
Isaiah Roby was a standout for the San Antonio Spurs during training camp. Is he primed for a major 2022-23 season?
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are signing Blake Griffin. Last season, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 6.4 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Breaking: OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets Made Mega Trade
Eight players were involved it the trade on Thursday night.
Nick Saban provides update on injured Alabama stars and more during Wednesday's press conference
On Wednesday evening Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban stepped to the podium to address members of the media following practice. Coach Saban and the team are in the midst of their preparation for this weekend’s SEC showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks and the seven-time national championship-winning coach provided several pieces of important information heading into the highly-anticipated matchup.
