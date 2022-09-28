ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse football enters crowded field for 4-star, top-10 running back

One of the best running backs across the country in the junior class has received a scholarship offer from Syracuse football. Consensus four-star prospect Jordan Marshall from Ohio said via Twitter that he landed an offer from the Orange. According to recruiting services, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Marshall has an offer sheet that totals more than 25, with a wide range of high-major programs pursuing him.
orangefizz.net

What Does a Successful Rest of the Season Look Like?

Syracuse is off to one of its best starts in program history. Dino Babers has revitalized his team with new coaching philosophies, experienced players, and a new attitude. His new mantra, ‘try less harder’, has worked to perfection as the Orange are a perfect 4-0 heading into a game against FCS Wagner where they are supposed to be 50+ point favorites.
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Wagner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host the Wagner Seahawks in the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening. Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service.
Syracuse.com

Poll results: See which Week 4 football game we will shoot

Syracuse, N. Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Marcellus and Canastota on Friday evening. The Class C matchup received 56.2% of the vote with 907 votes. The next closest game was the matchup between East Syracuse Minoa (0-4) and West Genesee (2-2), which received 31.35% of the vote (506 votes).
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CLOSING: Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant is set to close its doors for good. The owner of Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday afternoon, September 29 that it will close on October 9. He blames the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. When the Fayetteville location shuts […]
cnycentral.com

First frost of the season to Syracuse Friday morning

It's been a cool and rainy week so far in central New York and those below average temperatures look to be sticking around for a while. Expect overnight low temperatures for Friday morning to reach into the 30s for many areas. The National Weather Service issued Frost Advisories starting at...
Syracuse.com

See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
