Syracuse football enters crowded field for 4-star, top-10 running back
One of the best running backs across the country in the junior class has received a scholarship offer from Syracuse football. Consensus four-star prospect Jordan Marshall from Ohio said via Twitter that he landed an offer from the Orange. According to recruiting services, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Marshall has an offer sheet that totals more than 25, with a wide range of high-major programs pursuing him.
What Does a Successful Rest of the Season Look Like?
Syracuse is off to one of its best starts in program history. Dino Babers has revitalized his team with new coaching philosophies, experienced players, and a new attitude. His new mantra, ‘try less harder’, has worked to perfection as the Orange are a perfect 4-0 heading into a game against FCS Wagner where they are supposed to be 50+ point favorites.
Where to Watch: SU vs. Wagner
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host the Wagner Seahawks in the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening. Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service.
Syracuse Football: Garrett Shrader drops out of QB rankings – whatever
I think we can all agree that Syracuse football has to clean up some things as a brutal seven-game stretch awaits the Orange in the near future, but at the same time, quarterback Garrett Shrader is having a pretty darn good 2022 season to date. With FCS team Wagner (0-3)...
Syracuse vs. Wagner live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Wagner Seahawks watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
Poll results: See which Week 4 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N. Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Marcellus and Canastota on Friday evening. The Class C matchup received 56.2% of the vote with 907 votes. The next closest game was the matchup between East Syracuse Minoa (0-4) and West Genesee (2-2), which received 31.35% of the vote (506 votes).
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara’s relatives lose house in Hurricane Ian; GoFundMe started to help family
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Wednesday, Gerry McNamara sat glued to his television, watching as Hurricane Ian approached the coast of Florida and careened toward his uncle’s home in Fort Myers. By Friday, McNamara had learned that his family — both his uncle Norbert DeMars and his cousins, Patrick...
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
Will Micron pick Clay for next semiconductor plant? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 45. Mostly sunny today; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests. “We made it pretty,” Gwenn Werner said. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
Oswego State students bring their passion for racing to Oswego Speedway
Oswego Speedway wrapped up their pavement track schedule in September, but the racing did not stop there. Clay has been put down on the track surface for another Super DIRT Week. This will be the 50th running of the event since the first race in 1972. The event brings a...
CLOSING: Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant is set to close its doors for good. The owner of Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday afternoon, September 29 that it will close on October 9. He blames the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. When the Fayetteville location shuts […]
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
While Central NY waits, Micron says it will pick site for next semiconductor plant ‘soon’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Inc.’s top executive said Thursday the company will pick the site of its next computer chip plant “soon,” an announcement that Central New York officials hope will be good news for the region. New York leaders have been working to lure a...
First frost of the season to Syracuse Friday morning
It's been a cool and rainy week so far in central New York and those below average temperatures look to be sticking around for a while. Expect overnight low temperatures for Friday morning to reach into the 30s for many areas. The National Weather Service issued Frost Advisories starting at...
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
