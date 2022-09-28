ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday

Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Saint Paul, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Kat Kountry 105

The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota

You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
Power 96

Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022

The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
96.7 The River

John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th

Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
KEYC

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
Bring Me The News

'Exceptionally rare' meteorite impact crater found in the Twin Cities metro

Tiny, fractured grains of sand called shocked quartz—pictured above under a microscope—are common identifiers of meteorite impacts. – Photo credit: Julia Steenberg. An exceptionally rare meteorite impact crater has been discovered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and the size of it suggests that had it struck today, it would've wiped out a massive chunk of the Twin Cities.
