Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday
Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Parents, teens frustrated by lack of driver’s exam appointments throughout Minnesota
Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) lack of appointment availability is due to limited resources and funding, DVS officials say. “This isn’t a life or death situation, but you want your kid to be able to take the test on their birthday,” said Adam Kristal, a Golden Valley parent.
Swatting Calls Sent to Multiple Minnesota Schools Linked to Phone Number in Ethiopia
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Scientists in Minnesota uncover possible meteor crash site from 500M years ago
Scientists estimate the area of the crater is 11 times the size of the iconic meteor crater in Arizona.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Jim Schultz: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison shows "remarkable willingness" to lie about Feeding Our Future
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz says incumbent AG Kieth Ellison is lying about the $250 million dollar fraud case tied to the now closed charity Feeding Our Future. "it is incredibly disturbing that in this and many other matters the attorney general of Minnesota has remarkable...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
'Exceptionally rare' meteorite impact crater found in the Twin Cities metro
Tiny, fractured grains of sand called shocked quartz—pictured above under a microscope—are common identifiers of meteorite impacts. – Photo credit: Julia Steenberg. An exceptionally rare meteorite impact crater has been discovered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and the size of it suggests that had it struck today, it would've wiped out a massive chunk of the Twin Cities.
