Santa Fe, NM

Think this rock house is cool on the outside? Now take a peek inside New Mexico home

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
There are some houses that can be considered works of art, and this beauty of a house outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, is clearly one of them.

And it can be yours for $899,000.

It’s called Casa de Roca and the unique home blends in with its rocky background thanks to its stunning exterior in Lamy, a small community about 18 miles south of Santa Fe.

“When you drive up, it looks like a cloud kind of sitting on the hill and you’re kind of looking at it going, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this,’” listing agent Maya Hiersoux tells Realtor.com.

“The great thing about this space is that it’s multidimensional, and [there are] several different levels with windows everywhere. It’s magical.”

The one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom pueblo was built by a well-known Santa Fe jeweler and artist, Norah Pierson, who ran a successful custom jewelry store, The Golden Eye, until her death in 2007.

Not only does outside arrest with its brilliant looks, the 2,414-square-foot inside also is also stunning.

“While the exterior is captivating, the interior is a light-filled jewel box of pleasing architecture with two mezzanines that have multiple uses including guest quarters, music or yoga spaces; a roomy studio/great room with whitewashed white oak floors, massive kiva, wet bar, and sliding doors to a steel custom pergola-covered terrace,” the listing says.

Other features include:

  • “Well-functioning kitchen”
  • Pantry storage
  • Large primary suite
  • Terrace
  • Two-car garage

And of course — stunning views.

“The views from this property are second to none: daytime sunsets and rainbows, massive vistas to the unspoiled Galisteo basin, and nights filled with Milky Way studded dark skies,” the listing describes.

Its beauty nabbed the attention of the popular TikTok page “Houses that are Cool” and viewers were absolutely floored by it with one referring to it as their “dream home.”

Hiersoux mentioned to Realtor that, ideally, the home’s new owner would be “someone with a sense of humor who wants privacy and who loves something unique and different who thinks outside the box.”

The home was even featured in The New York Times.

The listing is held by Hiersoux and Darlene Streit with Sotheby’s International Realty–Santa Fe Brokerage.

