Cincinnati, OH

Final Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Injury Report

By Alain Poupart
 3 days ago

QB Tua Tagovailoa was among seven players the Miami Dolphins listed as questionable for their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Miami Dolphins concluded their abbreviated week of practice with a second consecutive walk-through, this one in Cincinnati, and their final injury report was based on an estimation.

The big news on that final injury report was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being one of the seven players listed as questionable after being estimated as a limited participated had there been a real practice each of the last two days.

But there was good news Thursday morning with the report that Tagovailoa, barring a setback, was expected to be able to play.

All seven players listed as questionable Wednesday are starters, including tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin).

The others are DT Raekwon Davis (knee), DB Brandon Jones (chest) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe).

Then on Thursday morning, the Dolphins added linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to their injury report and listed as questionable with an illness.

Armstead was estimated as "did not participate" all three days this week, while all the others were estimated as "limited." Armstead did not practice at all before the Buffalo game but was able to play every offensive snap, as he has all season.

Given the short week and the lack of a real practice, it's impossible to gauge or even try to predict the status of any of the players listed as questionable, including Tua.

The five other players on the injury report this week — not counting Melvin Ingram, who got vet rest Monday — did not get game status designations, indicating they'll be available: S Jevon Holland, OL Robert Hunt, CB Kader Kohou, T Greg Little and DL Zach Sieler.

The two players ruled out for the Cincinnati game were tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion), meaning rookie free agent Tanner Conner figures to be active for a third consecutive game.

The Dolphins announced Wednesday morning that Carter had not accompanied the team on the trip to Cincinnati.

BENGALS INJURY REPORT

The Bengals ruled out two players Wednesday, including DT D.J. Reader (knee) and TE Drew Sample (knee).

The only two other players listed as questionable were tackle La'el Collins (back) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee).

Collins and Pratt were full participants in practice Wednesday, a pretty good indication they'll be in the lineup Thursday night.

The Cincinnati Bengals did something on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins that they haven’t done since the 2017 season. In the second quarter, Cincinnati rookie Jeff Gunter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by the Dolphins. It was the Bengals’ first blocked field goal since a 2017 game...
CINCINNATI, OH
