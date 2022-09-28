Read full article on original website
Popular Mississippi restaurant announces closure citing Jackson’s water crisis, hiring woes
A popular Mississippi restaurant says Jackson’s recent water woes and hiring challenges have made it impossible to continue operations. Babalu, a tapas and taco restaurant in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson, announced it was closing permanently Friday. The popular dining destination, which has been open since 2010, posted a...
mississippicir.org
Clarion Ledger, MCIR investigation for lead in Jackson water reveals broader issues.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that extensive testing of Jackson's beleaguered water system revealed a tiny portion of the city had lead in its water, but smaller-scale independent testing by the Clarion Ledger and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting suggests that elevated lead results could be more widespread. At...
‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.
Victoria Darden Garland never intended to become the face of a social and political movement, but that’s exactly where she found herself in 2019 during the Yazoo Backwater Flood. A fifth-generation Onward resident who has devoted herself to farming alongside her father, Garland said she began that year as...
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
Jackson Can’t ‘Trust’ Mississippi To Fix Water Crisis, Mayor Says Amid Calls For Civil Rights Investigation
“Don’t trust the state” to fix the water crisis, Jackson Mayor Lumumba told residents. The post Jackson Can’t ‘Trust’ Mississippi To Fix Water Crisis, Mayor Says Amid Calls For Civil Rights Investigation appeared first on NewsOne.
Why Jackson residents don't trust the government to fix dirty water problem
The EPA is vowing to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi, who are facing a water crisis, but after years of living without clean water, many aren’t so fast to trust that the government will fix the problem. CNN’s Sara Sidner reports
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
nationalblackguide.com
Alfred Street Baptist Church Designates $1 Million to Jackson State Univ. to Support Water Crisis
Mission Division will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, MS, which began in late August 2022. When the city of Jackson water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and issued a boil water notice,...
mageenews.com
WLBT
NAACP, former mayor seek civil rights investigation into state’s ‘disinvestment’ in Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson mayor is among petitioners asking the EPA to determine whether the state discriminated against Jackson when doling out federal dollars for water and wastewater projects. Tuesday, the NAACP filed a civil rights complaint with EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights...
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
Medical marijuana facility opens for business in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mockingbird Facility for medical marijuana is now open for business. The facility has been developing its business since January this year. CEO Clint Patterson said since January, the business has established four flower rooms and its first harvest will be in October. The facility will have product ready for patients […]
WLBT
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges. Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including...
WAPT
UMMC to treat burn patients in wake of center's closing
JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center is expanding services to treat burn patients in response to the closure of the state's only burn center. The JMS Burn and Reconstructive Center at Merit Health Central is slated to close Oct. 14. The hospital in South Jackson will stop providing burn services, including surgery and rehabilitative services, according to a statement released in early September from the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, of which the JMS Burn Center is an affiliate.
WLBT
‘It’s really embarrassing’: Contractors worked for Jackson for a year without getting paid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After not setting aside funds as part of its 2022 budget, the city of Jackson is just now paying for consent decree program management services for the current fiscal year. Tuesday, the city council approved paying Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consultants $1.7 million for program management...
Funds to aid Jackson's water system held up as governor rose
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water troubles are far from its first, and they have stemmed from decaying infrastructure beyond one water treatment plant. The EPA said 300 boil water notices have been issued over the past two years in the city. As Reeves climbed Mississippi’s political ladder, he cited his opposition to financially helping the capital as evidence of his fiscal conservatism. Jackson-area lawmakers say the troubled water system is one example of Jackson’s status as a political punching bag for Republican officials, who control the Legislature and the state Bond Commission. “We operate under the golden rule here,” said Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson. “And the golden rule is: He who has the gold makes the rules.”
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
WLBT
Jackson-based animal shelter questions water bill for more than $54,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s largest animal shelter is questioning why their water bills have skyrocketed in recent months, and they’ve been told by one Jackson City Councilman not to pay them. Mississippi Animal Rescue League’s September 15 statement shows the nonprofit owing more than $54,000 in...
Jackson mayor says city hasn’t received funds for repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has maintained a steady pressure of about 88 PSI over the last 24 hours, but more work still needs to be done to put an end to the water crisis. Tuesday night, the mayor of Jackson updated the public on how the city is working […]
