Football

The Spun

Robert Griffin III Disagrees With Patriots Quarterback Decision

The New England Patriots could be starting a different quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week. Mac Jones, the team's usual starter, has an injured ankle and appears likely to miss some time. In the event he can't play, New England head coach Bill Belichick has already said it will be veteran Brian Hoyer taking his place.
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Debate Clear

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are set to face off in a marquee matchup this weekend. Ahead of this Ravens-Bills showdown, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless made his position on the debate between these two great players known. He feels Jackson has an intangible "it-factor" that gives him the edge over Allen.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Pro Bowler rips ‘trash’ Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has a lot to do in order to win over one former NFL Pro Bowl player. Former running back LeSean McCoy offered some criticism of Murray on the “I AM ATHLETE TONIGHT” podcast. McCoy said Murray is “trash” and plays “like a high school player.” He added that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback is “overhyped” and “embarrassing.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mvp
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Could 1 NFL QB earn bigger contract than Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson would appear to be in line for the next big NFL quarterback contract, but one insider thinks that another has an opening to do even better. In an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested Jalen Hurts could become even more expensive than Jackson if he can lead the Eagles on a deep playoff run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Elevating QB Will Grier

Grier, 27, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him. The Cowboys claimed Grier and he...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
