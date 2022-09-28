Read full article on original website
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September
The Baltimore Ravens have seen quarterback Lamar Jackson step up in a big way over the course of the first three weeks of the 2022 season. He is at the forefront of the MVP conversation, and has carried the Baltimore offense on his back. Jackson was recognized for his efforts...
Robert Griffin III Disagrees With Patriots Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots could be starting a different quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week. Mac Jones, the team's usual starter, has an injured ankle and appears likely to miss some time. In the event he can't play, New England head coach Bill Belichick has already said it will be veteran Brian Hoyer taking his place.
Skip Bayless Makes Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Debate Clear
Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are set to face off in a marquee matchup this weekend. Ahead of this Ravens-Bills showdown, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless made his position on the debate between these two great players known. He feels Jackson has an intangible "it-factor" that gives him the edge over Allen.
Ex-Pro Bowler rips ‘trash’ Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray has a lot to do in order to win over one former NFL Pro Bowl player. Former running back LeSean McCoy offered some criticism of Murray on the “I AM ATHLETE TONIGHT” podcast. McCoy said Murray is “trash” and plays “like a high school player.” He added that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback is “overhyped” and “embarrassing.”
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury is Revealed
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung.
AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers
Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
Dolphins Criticized For Handling of Tua Tagovailoa Prior to His TNF Injury
The Miami Dolphins are facing criticism for playing Tua Tagovailoa prior to his injury during the team's primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night, just days removed from experiencing a prior head injury.
Tonight’s NFL Game Is Super Important and Nobody’s Paying Attention
With so much at firepower and so much at stake, there really should be more hype around this game.
Could 1 NFL QB earn bigger contract than Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson would appear to be in line for the next big NFL quarterback contract, but one insider thinks that another has an opening to do even better. In an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested Jalen Hurts could become even more expensive than Jackson if he can lead the Eagles on a deep playoff run.
The Latest on Mac Jones' Status For Week 4
Here is the Week 4 injury status of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
Colin Cowherd: Tonight is the Most Telling Game of Tua Tagovailoa's Career
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Dolphins and Bengals will be the most revealing start of Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL career.
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Eric Bieniemy Isn’t an NFL Head Coach
Jason Whitlock explains why Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been ‘written out of the script’ in NFL media circles, as Whitlock explains why it's apparent that Bieniemy's name has plunged into irrelevance after at one time being one of the hottest names in coaching.
Jason Whitlock: Joe Burrow Has the Colin Kaepernick 'QB-Killing Virus'
Jason Whitlock explains in more detail why he believes Joe Burrow has ‘Colin Kaepernick Disease’, with Whitlock calling it a ‘quarterback-killing virus’ that already ruined the careers of Kaepernick, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, and Josh Rosen.
Mike McDaniel Addresses the Controversial Tua Tagovailoa Decision
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the team's handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hours after he experienced head and neck injuries on Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals days after experiencing a prior head injury.
Where Were the Grown-Ups Looking Out for Tua??
Considering his previous injury on Sunday, Dan wonders if anyone was looking out for Tua Tagovailoa's best interests.
‘He’s got thick skin’: Kyler Murray offers eye-opening assessment of Baker Mayfield’s slow start
Baker Mayfield’s tenure with the Carolina Panthers has gone anything but well so far. The team is 1-2 so far with Mayfield recording 550 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing only 51.9 percent of his passes. Kyler Murray, Mayfield’s former college teammate who also became the number one overall pick, has his back.
Cowboys Elevating QB Will Grier
Grier, 27, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him. The Cowboys claimed Grier and he...
Julio Urías Shared Story About Being Heckled By Padres Fans
Julio Urías has been dominant in 2022 to say the least. Off the mound, Julio opened up in a recent article about his journey and struggles.
Rob Parker: This Might Be the Best Individual MLB Season Ever
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker breakdown the possibility of Aaron Judge having the best MLB season of all-time
