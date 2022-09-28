ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Charlie Munger
Jamie Dimon
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
Motley Fool

Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023

Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BlackRock
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
blockchain.news

Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit

The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
thecoinrise.com

Three Crypto Billionaires Withdrawn From the Forbes 400 List

Ongoing crypto winter which has been for a couple of months now has eventually eliminated three crypto billionaires from the Forbes 400 2022 list for Americans. The three affected crypto billionaires are Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, Geminin founders, the Winklevoss twins, and Stellar Chief Technology Officer Jed McCaleb. The other...
CoinDesk

Why You Should Care About the Regulation of Crypto Exchanges

What would you do if you tried to log in to your bank account only to discover your funds had been frozen? This scenario is many people’s worst nightmare. Unfortunately, many crypto users have experienced something eerily similar. In the last few years, several major crypto exchanges have become...
