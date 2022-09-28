Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
The average retired worker, disabled worker, and survivor beneficiary should bring home well over $100/month extra next year.
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
Motley Fool
Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023
Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
How to Check Your Social Security Benefit Amount -- and Why It's So Important
Nearly half of U.S. adults don't know their expected benefit amount. Checking your estimated benefits can make it easier to plan for retirement. There are a few strategies to increase the amount you'll receive from Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Altcoins Could Crash by Up to 60% More – Here’s the Timeline
Popular crypto analyst Jason Pizzino predicts further losses for the altcoins market even after its valuation already plunged from a peak of over $900 billion in late 2021 to around $200 billion currently. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the current $221 billion market cap...
Motley Fool
Here's How Much (or Little) Social Security Benefits Could Rise for Retirees in 2023
Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022 fell short of what retirees needed to keep up with inflation. Retired workers and their spouses will likely see another massive increase in Social Security benefits in 2023. The Social Security Administration will announce the COLA for 2023 after the U.S. Bureau...
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
blockchain.news
Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit
The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
After a big cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, Social Security retirees are expecting another big increase for next year.
thecoinrise.com
Three Crypto Billionaires Withdrawn From the Forbes 400 List
Ongoing crypto winter which has been for a couple of months now has eventually eliminated three crypto billionaires from the Forbes 400 2022 list for Americans. The three affected crypto billionaires are Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, Geminin founders, the Winklevoss twins, and Stellar Chief Technology Officer Jed McCaleb. The other...
NEWSBTC
New Cryptocurrency In DeFi Ecosystem With Great Potential – Dogeliens and Aave
Every day, more people are choosing to participate in the cryptocurrency market. These new investors continue to be drawn in by the numerous projects and emerging features. Some industries within the bitcoin industry are increasing and becoming household names. In the past several years, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has made significant...
CoinDesk
Why You Should Care About the Regulation of Crypto Exchanges
What would you do if you tried to log in to your bank account only to discover your funds had been frozen? This scenario is many people’s worst nightmare. Unfortunately, many crypto users have experienced something eerily similar. In the last few years, several major crypto exchanges have become...
