Zacks.com

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SBOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
Zacks.com

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMPS - Free Report) closed at $11.01, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.12% in the...
Zacks.com

Carlisle (CSL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

CSL - Free Report) closed at $280.41, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified manufacturer had lost...
Zacks.com

Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

APPS - Free Report) closed at $14.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com

Key Reasons to Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock in Your Portfolio

DHR - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some margin pressure due to raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. DHR is benefiting from strong performance of the Life Sciences segment due to healthy demand for bioprocessing products. The bioprocessing business is poised to benefit from high activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production. The company expects healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes to aid the Diagnostics segment.
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Retain SL Green (SLG) Stock Now

SLG - Free Report) , Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of high-quality office properties located in the high-barrier to entry real estate market of New York amid the recovering office real-estate market. After a dismal environment in the office real-estate market, office real...
Zacks.com

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.57, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Oxford Industries (OXM)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com

Epam (EPAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EPAM - Free Report) closed at $362.19, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the information technology services provider had lost...
Zacks.com

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

UPST - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $28.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

FTCH - Free Report) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

NOC - Free Report) closed at $470.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Do Options Traders Know Something About Hecla Mining (HL) Stock We Don't?

HL - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TTD - Free Report) closed at $59.75, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had...
Zacks.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

BLDR - Free Report) closed at $58.20, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had...
Zacks.com

TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

TJX (. TJX - Free Report) closed at $61.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into...
Zacks.com

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

GPOR - Free Report) closed at $87.97, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the natural gas producer...
Zacks.com

RadNet (RDNT) Stock Jumps 16%: Will It Continue to Soar?

RDNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 16% higher at $20.84. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. RadNet recorded a strong price increase...
