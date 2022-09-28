Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SBOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
Zacks.com
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMPS - Free Report) closed at $11.01, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.12% in the...
Zacks.com
Carlisle (CSL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
CSL - Free Report) closed at $280.41, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified manufacturer had lost...
Zacks.com
Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
APPS - Free Report) closed at $14.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock in Your Portfolio
DHR - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some margin pressure due to raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. DHR is benefiting from strong performance of the Life Sciences segment due to healthy demand for bioprocessing products. The bioprocessing business is poised to benefit from high activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production. The company expects healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes to aid the Diagnostics segment.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain SL Green (SLG) Stock Now
SLG - Free Report) , Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of high-quality office properties located in the high-barrier to entry real estate market of New York amid the recovering office real-estate market. After a dismal environment in the office real-estate market, office real...
Zacks.com
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.57, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Oxford Industries (OXM)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Epam (EPAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EPAM - Free Report) closed at $362.19, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the information technology services provider had lost...
Zacks.com
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know
UPST - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $28.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know
FTCH - Free Report) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
NOC - Free Report) closed at $470.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MCHP - Free Report) closed at $61.03, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.53% over the...
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Hecla Mining (HL) Stock We Don't?
HL - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TTD - Free Report) closed at $59.75, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had...
Zacks.com
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
BLDR - Free Report) closed at $58.20, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had...
Zacks.com
TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know
TJX (. TJX - Free Report) closed at $61.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into...
Zacks.com
Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know
GPOR - Free Report) closed at $87.97, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the natural gas producer...
Zacks.com
RadNet (RDNT) Stock Jumps 16%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RDNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 16% higher at $20.84. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. RadNet recorded a strong price increase...
Comments / 0