Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought
A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.
foxla.com
Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend inside East LA home
LOS ANGELES - Detectives are searching for a man who stabbed a woman to death inside a home in East LA. Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sept. 30 after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies...
newsantaana.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
2 men arrested in fatal Wilmington shooting of 12-year-old boy, LAPD says
Two men are now facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy that occurred in Wilmington last year, police announced Friday.
KTLA.com
Video captures moments just before Fontana killing that led to fatal Hesperia shootout
As more details continue to emerge about the fatal shootout involving a father and daughter and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, new surveillance video footage shows the violence that prompted the Amber Alert a day earlier. Anthony Graziano, 45, shot and killed his estranged wife, Tracy Martinez, at...
Chase of stolen SUV ends in dramatic standoff in Monterey Park
CHP pinned a stolen SUV on a cul-de-sac in Monterey Park after a chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A man riding a bicycle who was killed in a hit-and- run crash in the south Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. The coroner’s office identified James Ledford, 72, as the victim. Ledford died at the scene of his injuries. The crash occurred about 11...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting suspect arrested after brief chase in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally stabbed near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man was stabbed to death in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St. north of Century Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
foxla.com
2 gang members arrested in 2021 deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington: LAPD
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado who was struck by a stray bullet during a series of shootings in Wilmington in December 2021. The suspects were identified by the...
2urbangirls.com
Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
KTLA.com
Adelanto men shoot each other during argument: SBSD
Two Adelanto men shot and wounded each other after an argument Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Sandoval, 38, and Antonio Lopez, 33, were both airlifted to local hospitals after they shot each other a few minutes after 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
328,000 fentanyl pills seized in Pasadena as police urge parents to remain vigilant
Police in Pasadena seized 328,000 fentanyl pills as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Inland Center shopping mall shooting: Person injured in San Bernardino as cops confirm no ‘active shooter’ threat
ONE person has been shot after a spray of gunfire erupted outside of a shopping center. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Inland Center Mall on Friday afternoon in San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that officers responded to a 911...
CBS News
Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia
Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Cousins Arrested in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Boy in Wilmington
Two cousins were arrested in a shooting in front of a Wilmington school last year that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured. Alexander Alvarado was in a black Dodge Durango Dec. 6 when someone opened fire on the SUV in the area of Denni Street and Blinn Avenue in Wilmington. Alvarado, who was in the front passenger seat, was killed.
foxla.com
Blue Cloth Bandit: Serial robber tied to over 60 armed robberies in LA arrested
LOS ANGELES - A serial armed robber linked to over 60 robberies has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say since October 2021, there has been a total of 68 armed business robberies linked to one suspect... 29-year-old Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie. Dubbed as the ‘Blue Cloth...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch: Ralph’s goes to pot
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to Ralph’s at 1644 Cloverfield for a disturbance at the business. The manager at the location explained that the reporting party was no longer at the location, but that a suspect in the store threw a ceramic pot that shattered in the store and then used another pot to break the glass windows on their service door before running out of the store. The suspect, later identified as Julya Jones, 23 years old from Santa Monica, was located nearby and arrested for vandalism with damages of $400 or more.
LAPD arrests man suspected in 68 armed robberies; dubbed the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’
A man believed to be responsible for 68 armed robberies in Los Angeles County dating back to October of last year has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. The robber was dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” because he would use a blue cloth to cover the gun brandished in robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens and Walmarts, […]
