Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to Ralph’s at 1644 Cloverfield for a disturbance at the business. The manager at the location explained that the reporting party was no longer at the location, but that a suspect in the store threw a ceramic pot that shattered in the store and then used another pot to break the glass windows on their service door before running out of the store. The suspect, later identified as Julya Jones, 23 years old from Santa Monica, was located nearby and arrested for vandalism with damages of $400 or more.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO