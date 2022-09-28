Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Silverstein’s Astoria megaproject ups affordable housing commitment
The developers of a $2 billion megaproject in Queens are ceding more affordable housing to the community in another stab at pushing the project past the finish line. In a letter to the local council member, the developers behind Innovation QNS increased the Astoria project’s affordable housing commitment from 25 percent of the project’s 2,800 units to 40 percent, according to the Queens Daily Eagle. About 500 units would rent at 30 percent of the area median income, while another 600 units would have other income restrictions.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
therealdeal.com
Black Spruce, Orbach pay $390M for Solow rental
Josh Gotlib’s Black Spruce Management and Meyer Orbach paid nearly $390 million to buy a Murray Hill apartment building from the late billionaire Sheldon Slow’s firm. The partners purchased the 408-unit building at 685 First Avenue for $387.5 million, property records filed with the city Thursday show. JPMorgan...
therealdeal.com
City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space
The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
therealdeal.com
Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in
A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
therealdeal.com
Church plans 343 apartments in East New York
Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
therealdeal.com
Suburban Nimbys oppose more housing. Do they have a point?
With suburbs under pressure to help ease the housing crisis, a Long Island town just did something extraordinary: It banned residential development. Hempstead’s six-month moratorium on new homes in North Lawrence and Inwood will prevent supply from being added to an extremely tight market. That will only make housing costlier and harder to get, but it will pacify — temporarily, at least — locals who were hysterical about a plan to add more than 1,000 apartments in derelict areas of their villages.
Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This
Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
Milligan buys ‘the whole block’
NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul announces additional incentives to purchase EV cars
WHITE PLAINS – Sales of electric vehicles are up 30 percent over last year and Governor Kathy Hochul, in White Plains on Thursday, said she would like to see that number grow even more. The governor, however, conceded that the cost of those EV cars is pricey. “We’re adding...
therealdeal.com
Multifamily led Manhattan’s biggest loans in August
Manhattan’s 10 biggest real estate loans in August totaled $1.5 billion as lenders looked with favor on large multifamily projects as well as hotel and office redevelopments. The Chetrit Group and A&E Real Estate each nabbed two of the largest loans. The Dermot Company, Toll Brothers and the Sapir...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 129 apartments in East New York near Shirley Chisholm Park
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 129 newly constructed apartments at Linden Terrace II, a housing development at 573 Emerald St. in East New York. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $115,850 depending on the size of the household.
Poughkeepsie, NY Makes Top 10 List For ‘Most Neighborly Cities’ in 2022
The Hudson Valley is filled with towns that feel like they were ripped out of a magazine. But which one is the most neighborly?. We've seen lists of some of the rudest, most dangerous, and weirdly named towns across the mid-Hudson Region. Finally, we've got a list with a positive twist.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
Village of West Haverstraw accused of discrimination over open village trustee seat
The claim is made by a man who says he has battled discrimination all his life. Wilbur Aldridge has spent much of his life focusing on civil rights issues, and now he's working on behalf of his own.
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
wnypapers.com
Department of Labor announces next steps in $15 minimum hourly wage phase-in for upstate counties
Division of the budget recommends $1 minimum wage increase to $14.20 per hour for counties outside New York City, Long Island & Westchester beginning Dec. 31. √ DOB analysis finds regional unemployment rates outside of New York City at historic lows. √ Public comment period begins today; New Yorkers invited...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
