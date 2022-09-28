ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Silverstein’s Astoria megaproject ups affordable housing commitment

The developers of a $2 billion megaproject in Queens are ceding more affordable housing to the community in another stab at pushing the project past the finish line. In a letter to the local council member, the developers behind Innovation QNS increased the Astoria project’s affordable housing commitment from 25 percent of the project’s 2,800 units to 40 percent, according to the Queens Daily Eagle. About 500 units would rent at 30 percent of the area median income, while another 600 units would have other income restrictions.
QUEENS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Black Spruce, Orbach pay $390M for Solow rental

Josh Gotlib’s Black Spruce Management and Meyer Orbach paid nearly $390 million to buy a Murray Hill apartment building from the late billionaire Sheldon Slow’s firm. The partners purchased the 408-unit building at 685 First Avenue for $387.5 million, property records filed with the city Thursday show. JPMorgan...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space

The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peekskill, NY
Government
City
Peekskill, NY
therealdeal.com

Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
therealdeal.com

Church plans 343 apartments in East New York

Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Suburban Nimbys oppose more housing. Do they have a point?

With suburbs under pressure to help ease the housing crisis, a Long Island town just did something extraordinary: It banned residential development. Hempstead’s six-month moratorium on new homes in North Lawrence and Inwood will prevent supply from being added to an extremely tight market. That will only make housing costlier and harder to get, but it will pacify — temporarily, at least — locals who were hysterical about a plan to add more than 1,000 apartments in derelict areas of their villages.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This

Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Workforce Housing#Project Architect#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cornerstone Structures#The Ral Plumbing#The Common Council
Nancy on Norwalk

Milligan buys ‘the whole block’

NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
NORWALK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hochul announces additional incentives to purchase EV cars

WHITE PLAINS – Sales of electric vehicles are up 30 percent over last year and Governor Kathy Hochul, in White Plains on Thursday, said she would like to see that number grow even more. The governor, however, conceded that the cost of those EV cars is pricey. “We’re adding...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
therealdeal.com

Multifamily led Manhattan’s biggest loans in August

Manhattan’s 10 biggest real estate loans in August totaled $1.5 billion as lenders looked with favor on large multifamily projects as well as hotel and office redevelopments. The Chetrit Group and A&E Real Estate each nabbed two of the largest loans. The Dermot Company, Toll Brothers and the Sapir...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy