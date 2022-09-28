NYSP release additional information on the two stabbed in Chenango County

OTSELIC, N.Y. ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The New York State Police have released additional information about the stabbing that they responded to early this morning that left multiple people in the hospital.

Today New York State Police at Norwich along with members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 22-year-old Corey J. Sawyer of Norwich, N.Y. for stabbing two people in Chenango County. NYSP released that Sawyer has been charged with the following charges in relation to the incident:

Two counts of the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree

Two counts of the class “B” felony of Assault in the second degree

Four counts of the misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child

According to NYSP, they were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a residence on State Route 80 in the town of Otselic just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Through the investigation, NYSP stated that the evidence revealed that Sawyer had stabbed two people with a knife during a domestic dispute. One victim is an adult and the second victim is under the age of 17. The victims were both taken to Chenango Memorial Hospital and then later transported to Wilson Medical Center. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Three other children under the age of 17 were at the residence when the incident occurred.

Sawyer was also transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital due to injuries he sustained prior to Trooper’s arrival. He was treated and released.

Sawyer was processed at SP Norwich and arraigned before a judge. He was remanded to the Chenango County Jail on $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond, or $1-million partially secured bond. His next court date was set for October 4, 2022.

