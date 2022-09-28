ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Mental Wellness Workshop is offered “to help the helpers”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) During COVID, people working in non profit organizations rose to the tremendous challenge of need. But in the process, they experienced fatigue, exhaustion and burnout. On Friday, many non profit workers were able to attend a mental wellness workshop at the Highlands Events Center. The participants...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Marshall County, WV
Government
County
Marshall County, WV
WTRF

Women’s Health Fair: “It’s time to prioritize YOUR health.”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Health Plan’s Women’s Health Fair is providing free opportunities for women to take back control of their health, with exams, programs, vaccines and more. ”Women tend to put their health on the back burners and prioritize other people,” said The Health Plan’s...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Person
Craig White
Person
Doug Harrison
WTRF

Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun

WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
WHEELING, WV
#State#Wvu Medicine#Marshall County Schools#Cvb#Executive
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
News Break
Politics
WTRF

Bridgeport teachers honored for tech in the classroom

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Six Bridgeport school teachers were honored Wednesday evening for their work integrating technology into their lessons to help better educate their students. Many teachers use technology, but these teachers went through a special training program to become Apple Teachers. They trained on a variety of...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to be home of psychiatric hospital for children

Officials of the Children’s Home of Wheeling announced the launch of an inpatient psychiatric hospital for children near the downtown area. The $10 Million project will open the 30-bed Orchard Park Hospital and plans to provide quick and vital access to care for area youth between the ages of 5-17 who are suffering serious mental […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WHEELING, WV

