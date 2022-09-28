Read full article on original website
A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back
MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender babies anonymously
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Safe Haven Law gives options for a parent to safely surrender a baby. The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant in a safe place with no recriminations. All 50 states have their own version of the Safe Haven Law.
Mental Wellness Workshop is offered “to help the helpers”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) During COVID, people working in non profit organizations rose to the tremendous challenge of need. But in the process, they experienced fatigue, exhaustion and burnout. On Friday, many non profit workers were able to attend a mental wellness workshop at the Highlands Events Center. The participants...
Neighbors Helping Neighbors 16th Annual Food Drive kicks off in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Annual Food Drive kicks off October 1 and runs through November 30. This is the sixteenth year for the drive which was started by a VISTA worker and benefits churches and agencies across the Ohio Valley. Seventeen organizations are participating...
Women’s Health Fair: “It’s time to prioritize YOUR health.”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Health Plan’s Women’s Health Fair is providing free opportunities for women to take back control of their health, with exams, programs, vaccines and more. ”Women tend to put their health on the back burners and prioritize other people,” said The Health Plan’s...
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
Local veteran gets surprise of a lifetime with free roof
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We were scammed out of 12 grand for a roof we never got and honestly if we hadn’t won this giveaway, I don’t know how we would’ve afforded to put one on,” said Robert Holt, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun
WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
Brooke County Clerk shares important reminders ahead of election day
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) 7News is your local election headquarters. The General Election is less than two months away, and one local county reminds voters of a few key points. Brooke County Clerk Kim Barbetta says 17 year olds who turn 18 before election day can still register to vote in this upcoming election. She […]
FBI, Pittsburgh Police search former Buckhannon, West Virginia mayor’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms it is conducting law enforcement activity in Buckhannon Friday morning, and 12 News crews saw FBI agents take items out of a Meade Street home that according to Upshur County tax records belongs to former Buckhannon mayor David McCauley.
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first patients, celebrates first surgery
Following Saturday's official ribbon cutting, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital welcomed its first patients on Thursday, and doctors performed the first surgery in the new facility.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
Bridgeport teachers honored for tech in the classroom
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Six Bridgeport school teachers were honored Wednesday evening for their work integrating technology into their lessons to help better educate their students. Many teachers use technology, but these teachers went through a special training program to become Apple Teachers. They trained on a variety of...
Wheeling to be home of psychiatric hospital for children
Officials of the Children’s Home of Wheeling announced the launch of an inpatient psychiatric hospital for children near the downtown area. The $10 Million project will open the 30-bed Orchard Park Hospital and plans to provide quick and vital access to care for area youth between the ages of 5-17 who are suffering serious mental […]
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
