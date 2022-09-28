Read full article on original website
LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal student vaccine mandate ruling
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Some 2 1/2 months after a judge ruled in favor of the father of a 12-year-old who challenged the Los Angeles Unified School District’s student coronavirus vaccine mandate — finding that the resolution approving the directive clashes with state law — the parties have announced a settlement in which the district will not appeal the ruling.
Studying and skateboarding their way to good grades in East LA
LOS ANGELES — An after-school program in East Los Angeles for students who love to skateboard has been helping keep their grades and grinding skills up. The Skate 4 Education program is open to all students and is held inside a skateboard shop where kids can get help with homework, offered tutoring, and camaraderie with fellow skaters. The Garage Board Shop owners started the program to help keep inner-city kids off the streets and out of trouble, while teaching them to value education.
Orange County’s COVID hospitalizations drop by 15
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals dropped by 15 people to 148, with 23 being treated in intensive care, up from 18 the previous day, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. The Orange County Health Care Agency, which provides...
Maebe A. Girl seeks to be first openly trans, nonbinary member of Congress
LOS ANGELES — A drag queen, an ordained minister, a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council woman and a U.S. congressional candidate. Maebe A. Girl became the first trans nonbinary person to advance to a general election for a House seat, securing 12.8% of the vote in the crowded race to represent California’s 30th District.
Domestic violence has no gender
ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Many times, we hear about women who have been abused by their male partners, but what about men who have been victims of domestic abuse by females?. Jose Garcia is a therapist who is highlighting a lesser-known issue in domestic violence cases: violence against men by their spouses and partners.
Second rabid bat found in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County health officials are reporting the discovery of a second rabid bat in the last month. A bat found Thursday outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building on Alton Parkway in Irvine has tested positive for rabies, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago
In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
Door-to-door recycling company looks to expand
IRVINE, Calif. — As a former delivery driver for UPS and Amazon, Omar Hernandez is used to working out of an office on wheels, but he no longer delivers packages. His cargo now is bottles and cans. Hernandez has been working for a company called Recycle from Home since January, and its popularity is growing.
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
