LOS ANGELES — An after-school program in East Los Angeles for students who love to skateboard has been helping keep their grades and grinding skills up. The Skate 4 Education program is open to all students and is held inside a skateboard shop where kids can get help with homework, offered tutoring, and camaraderie with fellow skaters. The Garage Board Shop owners started the program to help keep inner-city kids off the streets and out of trouble, while teaching them to value education.

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO