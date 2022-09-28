Read full article on original website
Bettie Fitz
2d ago
I think whomever gave him that drug should be charged with murder, maybe if people see there is stiff penalties for supplying that deadly drug maybe it will stop.
Reply
8
Related
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Man dies trying to rescue dog in rural Johnson County, Missouri mobile home fire
While firefighters were responding, the resident of the home was reported to have re-entered the home to retrieve a dog.
KCTV 5
2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blue Springs man charged in murder of cousin
A Blue Springs man is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his cousin early Thursday morning.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs man arrested, charged with killing his cousin
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs, Missouri, man has been arrested and charged with shooting his cousin while reportedly high on meth on Thursday. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of his cousin, Gregory D. Ultican.
KCPD investigating double homicide following fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to an apartment fire in the area of 41st and Oak. As firefighters entered the apartment to fight the fire, they […]
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MISSING: Raytown teen who didn’t come home from school Wednesday
The Raytown Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from school on Wednesday.
Police officer, witnesses rescue child from Independence pond
Independence police responded to a pond and helped rescue a 10-year-old boy from the water at the former Rockwood Country Club.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs man charged in fatal shooting of cousin Thursday morning
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 64-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri, man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting Thursday morning involving two cousins. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, is charged in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Gregory Ultican. Blue Springs Police said the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning inside a Blue Springs residence in the 600 block of SW 17th Street.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County semi-trailer thief pleads guilty
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County pleads guilty. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, entered his plea Friday morning during his pre-trial hearing. He’ll be sentenced December 2. It was during the summer of 2019 when Maynard stole the trailer from a manufacturing plant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raytown beauty shop out thousands of dollars following break-in
A Raytown, Missouri beauty shop is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into the business and took off with products, the register and safe.
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
Cousins now charged in deadly Kansas City shooting
Nathaniel Carter and Davon Canady, of Kansas City, are now facing charges in a deadly August shooting that left 23-year-old John Greer dead.
KMBC.com
KCPD investigating homicide after man found with gunshot wounds inside an area apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a suspect after a fatal Friday morning shooting. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Friday to investigate reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Antwon Jones, 30,...
Child hospitalized after Overland Park SUV fire
Overland Park Fire Department responded to a car fire in a driveway near West 71st and Metcalf that injured a child.
With experience from Mexico, bakery owner finds success in Independence
All of the work that happens every day at Don Chago Bakery in Independence comes from a long line of family experience, starting in Mexico.
Silver Alert canceled, police locate 79-year-old woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old woman after she was located safe.
Comments / 10