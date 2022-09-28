ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

roi-nj.com

Sheldon Gross helps auto body shop property in Newark sell for $750K

A Newark commercial property has been sold for $750,000, in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty Vice President Eric Weston, according to a Thursday announcement. Located along Verona Avenue, on the block between Mt. Prospect and Summer avenues, the location will continue to be used as an auto body shop. The property features various equipment required for conformation with environmental safety protocols, including a spray paint booth, a vehicle frame rack and a lift.
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
therealdeal.com

City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space

The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Church plans 343 apartments in East New York

Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Two billboard projects granted one-year extension by Bayonne Planning Board

Two planned billboards in Bayonne have been given a one-year extension to begin construction. The Planning Board granted the extensions at its September 13 meeting. Francis X. Reagan, attorney for the applicant BCP, LLC, penned the board in two letters dated August 24 asking for the measure. The billboards are to be constructed at 2nd Street and the right-of-way off of Avenue A and at 796 and 798-804 Avenue E.
BAYONNE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport

MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
MONTGOMERY, NY
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Multifamily led Manhattan’s biggest loans in August

Manhattan’s 10 biggest real estate loans in August totaled $1.5 billion as lenders looked with favor on large multifamily projects as well as hotel and office redevelopments. The Chetrit Group and A&E Real Estate each nabbed two of the largest loans. The Dermot Company, Toll Brothers and the Sapir...
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
MANHATTAN, NY
insidernj.com

The Real Dem Play in Bergen?

Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republican seeking Passaic sheriff post is coming off personal bankruptcy

The Republican candidate for Passaic County sheriff filed for bankruptcy in 2016 after falling more than $850,000 in debt, including unpaid taxes. Mason J. Maher III, a Paterson police detective lieutenant who is challenging four-term incumbent Richard Berdnik, owed money to 27 different creditors, including five mortgages and loans on two Cadillac Escalades, along with $120,365 in credit card debt, court records show.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

