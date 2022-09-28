Read full article on original website
Sheldon Gross helps auto body shop property in Newark sell for $750K
A Newark commercial property has been sold for $750,000, in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty Vice President Eric Weston, according to a Thursday announcement. Located along Verona Avenue, on the block between Mt. Prospect and Summer avenues, the location will continue to be used as an auto body shop. The property features various equipment required for conformation with environmental safety protocols, including a spray paint booth, a vehicle frame rack and a lift.
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
$1.7 Million Restoration of 10 Historic Morris County Sites
$1.7 Million for the preservation of 10 historic sites in Morris County.Morristown Minute. New Jersey Historic Trust Grants Include $1.7 Million for the preservation of 10 historic sites in Morris County.
Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in
A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space
The City Council on Thursday passed a bill to ramp up reporting requirements for vacant retail space. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan Council member Gale Brewer, builds on a 2019 law that established a public database of commercial properties in New York City. As part of that law, commercial building owners must report vacant ground- and second-floor retail space once a year.
West New York to acquire property for new library or satellite municipal offices
West New York is moving to acquire two properties on Bergenline Avenue, possibly through eminent domain, that could be used for a new library or satellite municipal offices in town. At its September 28 meeting, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of...
Church plans 343 apartments in East New York
Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
Two billboard projects granted one-year extension by Bayonne Planning Board
Two planned billboards in Bayonne have been given a one-year extension to begin construction. The Planning Board granted the extensions at its September 13 meeting. Francis X. Reagan, attorney for the applicant BCP, LLC, penned the board in two letters dated August 24 asking for the measure. The billboards are to be constructed at 2nd Street and the right-of-way off of Avenue A and at 796 and 798-804 Avenue E.
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Multifamily led Manhattan’s biggest loans in August
Manhattan’s 10 biggest real estate loans in August totaled $1.5 billion as lenders looked with favor on large multifamily projects as well as hotel and office redevelopments. The Chetrit Group and A&E Real Estate each nabbed two of the largest loans. The Dermot Company, Toll Brothers and the Sapir...
Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
A housing lottery opens for 129 apartments in East New York near Shirley Chisholm Park
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 129 newly constructed apartments at Linden Terrace II, a housing development at 573 Emerald St. in East New York. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $115,850 depending on the size of the household.
The Real Dem Play in Bergen?
Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
Republican seeking Passaic sheriff post is coming off personal bankruptcy
The Republican candidate for Passaic County sheriff filed for bankruptcy in 2016 after falling more than $850,000 in debt, including unpaid taxes. Mason J. Maher III, a Paterson police detective lieutenant who is challenging four-term incumbent Richard Berdnik, owed money to 27 different creditors, including five mortgages and loans on two Cadillac Escalades, along with $120,365 in credit card debt, court records show.
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
