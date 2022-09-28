This Mutual Fund Designed for Inflation Protection Is Trouncing Stocks and Bonds This Year—Here's What It Invests in

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CarMax's Earnings Miss Is a Win in the Fed's Battle Against Inflation, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that used car retailer CarMax's recent earnings shortfall is good news for the Federal Reserve's quest to tamp down inflation. "When you look at this quarter from CarMax, it tells you the Fed's been incredibly successful at eroding consumer confidence," he said. CNBC's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple Shares Dip on Rare Bank of America Downgrade
Shares of Apple were down on Thursday after Bank of America analysts delivered the stock a rare downgrade. Rosenblatt Securities disagreed with the BofA rating on Thursday, however, upgrading its rating on Apple from neutral to buy. The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report Wednesday that said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Large Hong Kong IPOs Drop in Trading Debut: China EV Maker Leapmotor Plunges, Onewo Shares Dip
Shares of Onewo dropped from its offer price of 49.35 Hong Kong dollars ($6.29) per share in early trade, while Leapmotor's stock also fell compared to its offer price of 48 Hong Kong dollars per share. Onewo, a subsidiary of property developer China Vanke, raised 5.6 billion Hong Kong dollars...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
U.K.・
Comments / 0