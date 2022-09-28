Read full article on original website
Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden Talks Recent Homicide Investigations
I promised everyone when I received new updates on these cases I would share them publicly. I know there are many sources out there that are talking about this investigation. With that, misinformation has been spread. As this investigation moves forward, I will provide timely and verified information to you keeping in mind public safety and the needs of the investigation.
Two men hurt in separate Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two overnight shootings left two men hurt, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries in Stockton. Officials with the Stockton Police Department said the first shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A 24-year-old man was grazed by a round of...
KCRA.com
2 men shot in separate incidents in Stockton overnight
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men in their 20s have been shot overnight in separate incidents in Stockton, according to police. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The first shooting injured a 24-year-old on the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was...
Person of interest identified in ‘series of killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a person of interest was identified in their investigation into a “series of killings” they believe are connected. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said they believe the person of interest can shed some light on at least one of the killings. He emphasized, however, the person of interest could […]
Family members of Stockton homicide victims speak out
STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton that took place Jul. 8 and Sep. 27 are connected, authorities say.The announcement made Friday afternoon by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that details of the killings fit the description of a serial killer. "Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video, canvassed the area," said McFadden. In one image, the person of interest is covered head-to-toe in black. But who is this figure? Police aren't sure."We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun...
KCRA.com
Stockton residents react to police warnings following recent unsolved homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are encouraging people to be careful when going out at night as they've noticed most of the city's unsolved homicides have a pattern. Now, neighbors are reacting to the warning. While there is no evidence of a serial killer, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden...
16-year-old arrested for Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Detectives arrested a 16-year-old Friday in relation to a Sept. 27 shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting took place in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue, Tuesday. The victim is a 33-year-old Fairfield resident who was taken to the...
Woman found fatally shot in South San Jose; suspect arrested in Fresno
FRESNO – Authorities in Fresno have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in South San Jose Friday evening, police said.Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police said the woman had at least one gunshot wound.Her identity has not been released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Saturday that the suspect was located at a home in Fresno and taken into custody.The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be headed back to San Jose to face charges.The woman was the 28th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.
eastcountytoday.net
Sacramento Sheriff Says Homeless Subject Arrested for Random and Senseless Homicide
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested Darin Chastain (54), of Sacramento County, in connection with an unprovoked and senseless homicide. According to the sheriffs office, the incident occurred at 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the 6200 block of Kenneth Avenue. The victim is 74-year-old James C. Raleigh of Carmichael.
Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say
Oakland police are looking for a driver that crashed into several cars including a bus while trying to evade police on Friday evening.
Stockton police investigate pattern between recent homicides, advise public to stay vigilant
(BCN) — The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday said they are investigating patterns they have noticed in recent homicides. Police said they have investigated 43 homicides this year compared to 32 at the same time last year, with a clearance rate close to 50 percent. However, detectives have observed, based off data and evidence from […]
Vigil held for machete-wielding man killed by Sacramento deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community members held a vigil Thursday night to remember the 55-year-old South Sacramento man shot in front of his home after “advancing” toward a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy following a 911 call by his wife. She told authorities the man was suicidal, Sacramento Sheriff’s officials said.
news24-680.com
Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon
A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
KCRA.com
Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office
MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
Stockton police detectives looking into "patterns" emerging in city's homicides
STOCKTON – Stockton police say detectives are looking into "patterns" they are seeing in the dozens of homicides they've been investigating this year. In a statement released on Wednesday, the police department said they have investigated a total of 43 homicides already in 2022 – 9 more than the same time last year. Of those investigations, police say they've identified or arrested suspects in nearly 50 percent of them. Notably, however, police say they are now assembling a team of investigators who will be looking into the patterns they are seeing in some of the recent homicides."As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours and our victims were alone," Stockton police said. At the moment, detectives say they don't know if they are looking for multiple suspects or just one.Police are urging people with any relevant information about any of the cases to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.
850wftl.com
Teen fatally stabs pregnant woman during argument
LODI, CA– — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death during an argument at a house party. The incident occurred on September 25th around 12:06 AM at the victim’s home on Eagle Place. Officials say they responded to the...
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
1 hurt in West Sacramento road rage shooting; suspect still sought
WEST SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in West Sacramento that led to a shooting Friday afternoon. The scene is near Terminal Street and Industrial Boulevard. West Sacramento police say one person was hurt in the shooting; that person is expected to survive. Exactly who was involved in the shooting has not been stated, but the scene is near the UPS Customer Center. Police are still trying to find the suspect. Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being.No other details about the shooting have been released.
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
ABC10
