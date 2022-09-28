ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Vendor Spotlight – Nunda Valley Produce!

Longtime vendor Nunda Valley Produce run by the Andy Nisley family offers a huge variety of fruits and vegetables every week from May through October on the Public Square. On a recent Saturday they offered 16 different items including green beans, potatoes, cabbage, eggplant, peppers, carrots, beets, kale, tomatoes, sweet onions, zucchini, watermelon, squash, pumpkins, and gourds! All produce sold at the market is grown within 25 miles of the square.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

OOD Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month With Hiring Events and Webinar

– National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a campaign held every October to celebrate the many contributions of America’s workers with disabilities and raise awareness regarding the employment of people with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) is leading the state’s efforts across Ohio to promote the benefits of hiring individuals with disabilities. Specifically, the agency hosts hiring events to facilitate job interviews for OOD job seekers and employers with available positions.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trainees
themountvernongrapevine.com

ODNR Fall Forecast: Vibrant Color in Every Direction Inbox

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Jobs
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
townandtourist.com

The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy