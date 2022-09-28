Read full article on original website
Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio union members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
Vendor Spotlight – Nunda Valley Produce!
Longtime vendor Nunda Valley Produce run by the Andy Nisley family offers a huge variety of fruits and vegetables every week from May through October on the Public Square. On a recent Saturday they offered 16 different items including green beans, potatoes, cabbage, eggplant, peppers, carrots, beets, kale, tomatoes, sweet onions, zucchini, watermelon, squash, pumpkins, and gourds! All produce sold at the market is grown within 25 miles of the square.
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OOD Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month With Hiring Events and Webinar
– National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a campaign held every October to celebrate the many contributions of America’s workers with disabilities and raise awareness regarding the employment of people with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) is leading the state’s efforts across Ohio to promote the benefits of hiring individuals with disabilities. Specifically, the agency hosts hiring events to facilitate job interviews for OOD job seekers and employers with available positions.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this week
If you love a good bargain, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Marshalls recently announced that they would be opening another new store this week in Fremont, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Move over, diesel: Ohio gets ‘first of its kind’ renewable gas station
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A new kind of gas station has just opened for business in Groveport, and its first client is a massive national corporation. Calling it the “first station of its kind,” Clean Energy Fuels Corporation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a renewable natural gas station at 5900 Green Pointe Dr. The RNG […]
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades much of it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Although recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first...
Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
ODNR Fall Forecast: Vibrant Color in Every Direction Inbox
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.
Governor DeWine Announces More Initiatives to Make Ohio the Best Place in the Nation to Have a Baby, Raise a Family
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced he is enhancing his Bold Beginning Initiative to remove barriers to health care, ease financial burdens, and support parents. “I have a vision for Ohio to be the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family,” said...
Ohio is on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
How to get a free book monthly
With National Book Month coming up, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine stopped by News 5 to discuss how children can get a free book monthly.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
