WGME
Students demand USM replace professor for allegedly saying there are only 2 sexes
PORTLAND (BDN) -- Nearly two dozen graduate students at the University of Southern Maine are demanding their education professor be replaced after the professor allegedly said only two biological sexes exist. The students said professor Christy Hammer’s remarks were inaccurate and transphobic. After all but one student walked out...
colbyecho.news
Are students safe in Waterville?
Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
Bonny Eagle High School teachers, parents face harassment during book debate
BUXTON, Maine — Kate McDonald has two children, both enrolled at Bonny Eagle High School. She's been active in this last year's school board election and was outspoken amid recent debates surrounding books that explain gender identity and sexuality. McDonald supports the preservation of books such as "Gender Queer"...
lcnme.com
Waldoboro Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest
Readers selected Robin Macgregor Nolan’s picture of a hummingbird at a salvia plant as the winner of the September #LCNme365 photo contest. Nolan, of Waldoboro, said a number of factors came together to allow her to capture the shot. Tyler Lupien, owner of Moose Crossing Garden Center in Waldoboro, is a friend of Nolan’s and knows she is “a little obsessed with hummingbirds,” she said.
lcnme.com
SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD
SOUTH BRISTOL PLANNING BOARD meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 P.M., at the Town Hall on Clarks Cove Road, Walpole. The public is welcomed to attend meetings. Permits are to be filled out and presented at the Town Hall the Thursday before each regular meeting. https://sites.google.com/view/southbristolplanningboard/home. Masks and...
lcnme.com
Town of Damariscotta
The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on October 5, 2022 at 5:30p.m. at the Town Office located at 21 School St. to hear public comments on the following:. General Assistance State Model Ordinance & Appendices. All citizens interested, are invited to attend and...
WMTW
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills endorsed by Independent Senator Angus King
BRUNSWICK, Maine -- Sep. 30, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills on Friday picked up the endorsement of the state’s best known Independent politician, Senator Angus King, who cited three C’s for his support – Covid, collaboration, and character. King told reporters gathered at Moderation...
Maine Paper Mill Closing
According to the Kennebec Journal, the Androscoggin Paper Mill 'Jay Mill' will be closing permanently in the first quarter of 2023. The CEO of the mill's parent company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Pennsylvania, says that 'economic forces' have made keeping the mill up and running financially unfeasible and will need to close.
mainebiz.biz
Portland real estate firm Boulos appoints first female president
The Boulos Co., a Maine and New Hampshire commercial real estate firm headquartered in Portland, is getting its first female president when Jessica Estes takes the helm Oct. 1. Estes joined Boulos in 2003 and has held several positions within the company. She “has demonstrated a curiosity, professionalism, and expertise...
Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
mainebiz.biz
Maine Med tops off Malone Family Tower
Maine Medical Center in Portland hit a milestone this week when construction crews held a traditional topping off ceremony, a long-standing practice among builders, for the hospital's new Malone Family Tower. The beam added to the 265,000-square-foot structure was covered with signatures of the hospital's care team members, many of...
lcnme.com
Notice of Public Hearing
For an Amendment to the The Town of Whitefield Building and Development Ordinance. Commercial/Community Ground Mounted Solar Energy Facility. This will be a Municipal Ballot Referendum Question on November 8th,. If you have any questions regarding the amendment, this is your opportunity to ask questions before you vote on it.
WMTW
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
lcnme.com
AQUACULTURE LEASE APPLICATION COMMENT PERIOD
The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has received completed lease applications for the following proposed sites:. Location: East side of Hog Island, Muscongus Bay, Bremen. Location: East side of Hog Island, Muscongus Bay, Bremen. Acreage and Term Requested: 3.89 Acres for 3 years. Maine Department of Marine Resources. Attn: Aquaculture...
wabi.tv
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
USS Zumwalt, built in Bath, makes first operational deployment
PORTLAND, Maine — The DDG 1000, the first of three "stealth" guided missile destroyers built at Bath Iron Works, left Guam last week after its first port call. The stop marked the farthest the ship had ever traveled from its home port, Naval Base San Diego, since its commissioning, the Navy said. The port of call came eight years after Bath Iron Works delivered the first-in-class Zumwalt to the Navy.
WOWK
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
lcnme.com
All-Day Music at Oktoberfest Waldoboro
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, music will fill the air at Oktoberfest Waldoboro held at Cider Hill Farm, at 785 Main St. in Waldoboro, on Oct. 1 (rain date Sunday, Oct. 2). The morning will kick off with the Skidompha Strummers followed by a performance...
thewindhameagle.com
Windham council sends contract zone request to town’s planning board
The owners of the Northeastern Motel at 322 Roosevelt Trail in Windham have asked the town for a contract zone so the property of the existing motel can be redeveloped into residential dwelling units. The 3.8-acre site is located on Route 302 and the northwest corner of Nash Road in...
