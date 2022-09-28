ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Shortage of Mental Health workers sparks organization to urge for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mental health providers have a similar story across the state, more increase in the need for mental health help but a lack of providers. Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are experiencing high shortages of Behavioral Health therapists, Nurses and Medical Assistants. “Those positions are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes birdied...
JACKSON, MS
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.
ANACONDA, MT
How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina coast Friday

— — UPDATE 9:08 a.m. Charleston International Airport announced its airfield is closed until 6 a.m. Saturday. — UPDATE Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said East Cooper Medical Center is experiencing a power outage and is running on a generator. Lucy Beckham High School also lost power Friday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone over South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
California’s road trip-worthy haunted places to visit before Halloween

If you’ve got money and time for travel, California offers plenty of places to spook yourself during the Halloween season. Nearly every town in the state has some allegedly haunted area, but a few locations in the state stand out. We collected a list of our top haunted houses and landmarks below for those who are brave enough to risk encountering spirits.
CALIFORNIA STATE

