Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian hit...
Rescuers scour Florida's flooded disaster zone amid massive power outages as Ian continues its ruinous crawl
Rescuers have been pulling people from roofs as they work to respond to hundreds of calls for help since Ian -- now a tropical storm marching across Florida -- slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Civil Rights icon James Meredith was honored at Ole Miss on Wednesday — 60 years after he integrated the school. His enrollment at Ole Miss in 1962 is one of the highlights of the Civil Rights Movement. In 1962, Marshals and National Guardsmen had to...
Advanced Placement participation is at record high for Mississippi students
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of Mississippi students taking and passing Advanced Placement (AP) exams reached a record high during the 2021-22 school year. According to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), 10,534 public school students took 14,788 AP exams and 5,573 exams earning a qualifying score. The exam...
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Destin Poindexter of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week for week five is Columbus Falcons defensive back Destin Poindexter. Not only does he have an awesome name, but he and his fellow Falcons put in a stellar performance against the favorite New Hope Trojans this past Friday. The Falcon...
Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
Monroe County to pay $690K to settle civil suit over fatal drug raid
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Word of the settlement amount comes from attorney Jim Waide, who represents the three...
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
$200M solar facility approved in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
Pet of the Week - Bo Duke
Bo Duke is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 29, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitation as inmate strike continues
Weekend visitation has been canceled at prisons across Alabama in response to an ongoing inmate strike. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday it continues to experience inmate work stoppages at most major male facilities. These stoppages began Monday, when inmates refused to show up for prison jobs in kitchens, laundry rooms and custodial departments in protest of poor conditions at the facilities.
The W looking into the possibility of changing name
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (The W) may have a new name in the not-too-distant future. President Nora Miller sent a letter to alumni in which she addressed rumors of The W changing its name. “...we have begun more formal preparations to determine if now is the...
