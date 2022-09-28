Man killed in early morning car crash in East Huntingdon Township

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash in Westmoreland County early Wednesday.

According to the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, 62-year-old James Shifko, from Hempfield Township, was driving south of Westec Drive in East Huntingdon Township just before 7 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency.

Officials said Shifko’s car left the road, traveled through a grassy area, overturned, struck multiple objects and came to a rest on the passenger side.

Officials also said the victim wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Shifko was taken to Excela Frick Emergency Department. Hospital staff tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the hospital around 8:13 a.m.

Officials said Shifko died from blunt force injuries that he sustained during the crash.

