moneytalksnews.com

Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off

Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Multiple Lenovo ThinkPad models have 50% off deals today

Lenovo is a reliable source of laptop deals for work-from-home professionals, as well as student laptop deals for those who need a powerful machine to help tackle their courses. It has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands partly because of the impressive quality of its ThinkPad line, multiple models of which are currently on sale with 50% discounts. Here’s your chance at buying a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for much cheaper than usual.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops

Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy

Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

The weekend’s best deals: Apple MacBooks, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 4K TVs, and more

It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5, the company's speedy T7 portable SSD, solid options for TVs in a range of sizes from TCL, LG, and Samsung, and $150 off the latest-generation MacBook Airs in different configurations.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: a value-first laptop

“Its display aside, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a very solid laptop for the price.”. Laptops have gotten expensive in recent years, especially with many cheaper models being sold out last year. Contents. At $690, though, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a breathe of fresh air in...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Adobe Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2022: our expert predictions

If you've been waiting for the right time to strike for an Adobe deal, then Black Friday is usually it. We've been looking at prices for Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of apps over the years, and there's usually a pattern where the subscription prices drop around November alongside a new laptop that may have caught your eye too.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

The rest of Intel Arc’s A700-series GPU prices: A750 lands Oct. 12 below $300

Intel's highest-end graphics card lineup is approaching its retail launch, and that means we're getting more answers to crucial market questions of prices, launch dates, performance, and availability. Today, Intel answered more of those A700-series GPU questions, and they're paired with claims that every card in the Arc A700 series punches back at Nvidia's 18-month-old RTX 3060.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Leaked pictures of the first-ever gaming Chromebook show just how much RGB there will be

The past couple of days have been dominated by Google's announcement about shutting down Stadia by January 2023. The decision, while sadly expected, also took many by surprise — including game developers who were just days or weeks away from launching their titles. But there may be a sliver of hope for gaming enthusiasts within the Google ecosystem. Lenovo is seemingly preparing the release of a "gaming" oriented Chromebook, aptly named the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Amazon’s latest 4K TVs improve picture quality and borrow ideas from The Frame

Amazon’s first self-branded TV sets were aimed squarely at budget shoppers and prioritized value and good software over sheer picture quality. The Fire TV Omni lineup runs the same software as the company’s popular streaming device — offering access to endless entertainment apps — and the built-in microphones allow for hands-free Alexa voice commands. Today, Amazon is announcing the latest edition to its TV series, the Fire TV Omni QLED, and this time, it’s stepping up the display specs with the inclusion of full-array local dimming.
ELECTRONICS
osxdaily.com

Get a $150 Discount on M2 MacBook Air, Starting at $1049

The M2 MacBook Air 2022 model is highly rated and quite powerful, featuring a larger 13.6″ display, beautifully redesigned enclosure, up to 18 hours of battery life, and the ultra-powerful energy efficient M2 processor. If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Air, why not enjoy a nice...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Stadia controllers could become e-waste unless Google issues Bluetooth update

Google's Stadia game-streaming service will die a nearly inevitable death early next year. Google is refunding players the cost of all their hardware and game purchases. But, so far, Google is also leaving Stadia players with controllers that, while once costing $70, will soon do less than a $20 Bluetooth gamepad.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop deal and save over $1,400!

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, a device that challenges the best laptops in terms of performance and design, is currently available from Lenovo with a massive 45% discount. It’s yours for $1,721, for savings of $1,408 that brings it to nearly half its original price of $3,129. If you’re looking for a powerful machine from laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or a reliable computer from student laptop deals to help with the school year, you should take advantage of this offer while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS

