moneytalksnews.com
Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off
Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Best 50-inch TVs in 2022
When a 55-inch TV is too big, a 50-inch TV could be just the thing.
Grab an HP Budget Desktop Gaming PC for Under $700: Real Deals
If you want to pick up a nice little gaming desktop PC, then consider the HP Omen 30L for only $699. With a Ryzen 5 5600G CPU, and RX 6600XT GPU, this computer should be able to play any of the latest games on medium to high settings.
Digital Trends
Multiple Lenovo ThinkPad models have 50% off deals today
Lenovo is a reliable source of laptop deals for work-from-home professionals, as well as student laptop deals for those who need a powerful machine to help tackle their courses. It has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands partly because of the impressive quality of its ThinkPad line, multiple models of which are currently on sale with 50% discounts. Here’s your chance at buying a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for much cheaper than usual.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
Ars Technica
Are Android-based game-streaming handhelds a fad, or are they the future?
It's not every day that you see the attempted birth of an entirely new category of video game hardware. But it feels like that's what we're seeing this month with the announcement of the Logitech G Cloud and the Razer Edge 5G handheld gaming systems. While these devices (and somewhat...
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy
Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
The best Dell XPS 13 deals and prices for September 2022
We once said the XPS 13 is "close to perfection." Finding one on sale is what puts it over the top, so here are some great deals.
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Apple MacBooks, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 4K TVs, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5, the company's speedy T7 portable SSD, solid options for TVs in a range of sizes from TCL, LG, and Samsung, and $150 off the latest-generation MacBook Airs in different configurations.
Digital Trends
Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: a value-first laptop
“Its display aside, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a very solid laptop for the price.”. Laptops have gotten expensive in recent years, especially with many cheaper models being sold out last year. Contents. At $690, though, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a breathe of fresh air in...
teslarati.com
Tesla Bot prototype at AI Day 2 won’t look like Optimus display model at Cyber Rodeo
Much like the majority of Tesla’s major product releases, AI Day 2022 is actually a bit late. The event was initially set to be held on August 19, but Elon Musk moved it to September 30, 2022. Musk noted that the date was pushed back since Tesla might have an Optimus prototype working by that time.
TechRadar
Adobe Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2022: our expert predictions
If you've been waiting for the right time to strike for an Adobe deal, then Black Friday is usually it. We've been looking at prices for Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of apps over the years, and there's usually a pattern where the subscription prices drop around November alongside a new laptop that may have caught your eye too.
Ars Technica
The rest of Intel Arc’s A700-series GPU prices: A750 lands Oct. 12 below $300
Intel's highest-end graphics card lineup is approaching its retail launch, and that means we're getting more answers to crucial market questions of prices, launch dates, performance, and availability. Today, Intel answered more of those A700-series GPU questions, and they're paired with claims that every card in the Arc A700 series punches back at Nvidia's 18-month-old RTX 3060.
Leaked pictures of the first-ever gaming Chromebook show just how much RGB there will be
The past couple of days have been dominated by Google's announcement about shutting down Stadia by January 2023. The decision, while sadly expected, also took many by surprise — including game developers who were just days or weeks away from launching their titles. But there may be a sliver of hope for gaming enthusiasts within the Google ecosystem. Lenovo is seemingly preparing the release of a "gaming" oriented Chromebook, aptly named the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook.
The Verge
Amazon’s latest 4K TVs improve picture quality and borrow ideas from The Frame
Amazon’s first self-branded TV sets were aimed squarely at budget shoppers and prioritized value and good software over sheer picture quality. The Fire TV Omni lineup runs the same software as the company’s popular streaming device — offering access to endless entertainment apps — and the built-in microphones allow for hands-free Alexa voice commands. Today, Amazon is announcing the latest edition to its TV series, the Fire TV Omni QLED, and this time, it’s stepping up the display specs with the inclusion of full-array local dimming.
osxdaily.com
Get a $150 Discount on M2 MacBook Air, Starting at $1049
The M2 MacBook Air 2022 model is highly rated and quite powerful, featuring a larger 13.6″ display, beautifully redesigned enclosure, up to 18 hours of battery life, and the ultra-powerful energy efficient M2 processor. If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Air, why not enjoy a nice...
Ars Technica
Stadia controllers could become e-waste unless Google issues Bluetooth update
Google's Stadia game-streaming service will die a nearly inevitable death early next year. Google is refunding players the cost of all their hardware and game purchases. But, so far, Google is also leaving Stadia players with controllers that, while once costing $70, will soon do less than a $20 Bluetooth gamepad.
Digital Trends
Grab this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop deal and save over $1,400!
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, a device that challenges the best laptops in terms of performance and design, is currently available from Lenovo with a massive 45% discount. It’s yours for $1,721, for savings of $1,408 that brings it to nearly half its original price of $3,129. If you’re looking for a powerful machine from laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or a reliable computer from student laptop deals to help with the school year, you should take advantage of this offer while it’s still available.
Save $100 on Apple MacBook Air laptops in this last minute back to school deal
Apple’s latest MacBook Air M2 is reduced by $100 at Best Buy, as is the M1 version too - both perfect for students about to head off to college.
