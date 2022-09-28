ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction

Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells tours damage left by Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells flew over parts of Central Florida to survey the damage and flooding caused by Ian. Sorrells spent hours on air Wednesday and Thursday tracking the progress of Ian as the monster storm tore across the state, but seeing its path of destruction was a different experience for the veteran broadcaster.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Englewood, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
disneydining.com

Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath

When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lobster#Hurricane Irma#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Hurricane Harvey#Food Drink#Nbc#Corporate Office Hq#The Sun Sentinel#Hurricane Ian#Restaurant Support Center
KARK 4 News

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s. Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high...
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Publix stores reopening in Central Florida after Ian

Lakeland-based supermarket chain Publix announced Wednesday it would close most of its Central Florida locations as Hurricane Ian bore down on the area. Most locations remained closed Thursday. Many stores in Central Florida have reopened today, according to the Store Status page on Publix’s website. Customers can find updates regarding...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE from the Orlando Airport on the Impact of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Ian has impacted various areas of Florida and its effects are still being felt. Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal have all closed for a short period of time, school closures have been announced, and other adjustments have been made. When it comes to travel, the Orlando International Airport announced that it would be closed starting September 28th and now we have an update.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Hurricane Ian Latest: What You Should Know And How Can You Help?

Hurricane Ian is now a tropical storm. At 5 a.m. Eastern Time, the National Hurricane Center reported that Ian's maximum sustained winds have dropped to 65 miles an hour. The eye of the storm is now 40 miles southeast of Orlando. Out of state animal shelters are helping Florida shelters...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Mashed

Mashed

144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy