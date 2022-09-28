Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will track north of the Piedmont Triad overnight as tropical rain bands continue to bring a threat of flash flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 40 mph.
WXII 12
From rising water to rainbows, photos capture the day Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina
Hurricane Ian slammed the South Carolina shore Friday, a much weaker storm than when it hit Florida, still bringing storm surge, flooding and downed trees from the coast to the Upstate. Here are some of the photos from the day.
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
WXII 12
Duke Energy says it's ready for Ian’s impacts; widespread, multiday outages expected across both states
With Hurricane Ian’s imminent landfall along South Carolina’s coast, Duke Energy leaders on Friday said the company is prepared and urges customers to prepare themselves. "We're trained and prepared, and we want to ensure our customers are safe and ready for any impacts from the storm. Right now, our main concerns are high winds and heavy rain," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
Power outages on the rise as Ian batters Carolinas; how to report power outages
Ian could mean power outages. Keep this so that you can easily report an outage and find out when service will be restored. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages have increased in North Carolina as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state Friday from the storm’s South Carolina landfall.
WXII 12
Samaritan's Purse sends disaster relief units to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Two disaster relief units, tractor-trailers stocked with equipment and supplies, are in Florida after leaving from North Wilkesboro on Thursday. "When a hurricane hits like this, people are devastated and they need help," said Edward Graham, vice president of operations at Samaritan's Purse. It was...
WXII 12
North Carolina: Death linked to West Nile Virus reported, officials urge caution ahead of heavy rain from Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Health officials in North Carolina are reporting the state's first reported death of the year caused by West Nile Virus — and have a warning for residents as Hurricane Ian approaches the region. Click the video player above about recent West Nile Virus cases detected...
WXII 12
Samaritan's Purse sends supplies, volunteers to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
BOONE, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse is on the ground in Florida, responding to the deadly Category 4 hurricane that claimed the lives of at least 45 people and devastated the Gulf Coast. The Boone-based organization sent two tractor-trailers, filled with emergency relief supplies and equipment, to Fort Myers...
RELATED PEOPLE
WXII 12
Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
WXII 12
Triad American Red Cross chapter is providing disaster relief from Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Disaster relief organizations across the country are making their way to Florida to provide much-needed relief. Here in the Triad, the American Red Cross Piedmont Triad Chapter has already sent volunteers to parts of Florida to run shelters and distribute supplies. John Hughes, the executive director...
WXII 12
Triad schools closing, remote learning due to Ian's potential flooding and high winds risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Ian approaches North Carolina, Triad schools are preparing by announcing closures and remote learning days. Here are the school systems that have announced changes in preparation for the storm system:. Alamance-Burlington School System. Alamance-Burlington Schools announced that schools will be closed this Friday for all...
WXII 12
Mount Airy woman organizes donation drive for Florida
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A woman in Mount Airy is hosting a donation drive for Florida. Dianne Johnson is asking the community to help her fill a tractor-trailer with necessary supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island and the Fort Myers area. "Mount airy is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
Live Radar | Tracking Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina is under a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian heads for our state. Ian is expected to cause potential flooding and power outages. You can track Ian's every move with WXII 12's Weather Radar. Click here for WXII 12 Interactive Radar, where you can zoom down to street level.
Comments / 0