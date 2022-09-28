ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will track north of the Piedmont Triad overnight as tropical rain bands continue to bring a threat of flash flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 40 mph.
Duke Energy says it's ready for Ian’s impacts; widespread, multiday outages expected across both states

With Hurricane Ian’s imminent landfall along South Carolina’s coast, Duke Energy leaders on Friday said the company is prepared and urges customers to prepare themselves. "We're trained and prepared, and we want to ensure our customers are safe and ready for any impacts from the storm. Right now, our main concerns are high winds and heavy rain," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director.
Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
Triad American Red Cross chapter is providing disaster relief from Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Disaster relief organizations across the country are making their way to Florida to provide much-needed relief. Here in the Triad, the American Red Cross Piedmont Triad Chapter has already sent volunteers to parts of Florida to run shelters and distribute supplies. John Hughes, the executive director...
Mount Airy woman organizes donation drive for Florida

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A woman in Mount Airy is hosting a donation drive for Florida. Dianne Johnson is asking the community to help her fill a tractor-trailer with necessary supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island and the Fort Myers area. "Mount airy is a...
Live Radar | Tracking Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina is under a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian heads for our state. Ian is expected to cause potential flooding and power outages. You can track Ian's every move with WXII 12's Weather Radar. Click here for WXII 12 Interactive Radar, where you can zoom down to street level.
