'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Oncoming gold stock bull
As the proper macro fundamentals for gold mining grind into place…. The real price of gold, as represented on the chart below by gold in relation to commodities, is constructive to have bottomed. As inflation expectations continue to fade with the Fed still in hawk mode this should continue, in order to confirm a bottom.
Markets in chaos: What's next after gold's 6 months of losses?
With September now behind us, gold has posted six months of consecutive losses. The last time something like that happened was in 2018, which marked the end of a bear market for gold. Could we see the end of a major selloff here?. There were critical price gains this week...
Nasdaq rises with growth stocks, rate hike worries linger
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rose on Friday as growth stocks ticked higher on lower Treasury yields, even though resilient core inflation added to worries of big interest-rate hikes denting a rise in consumer spending. Rate-sensitive stocks including Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Meta Platforms (META.O), Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp...
Futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data
Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. All eyes will be on the core personal consumption...
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,
U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 193,000, gold price ticks down
(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 in the week to Saturday, surprising the market with another unexpected contraction. Economists' consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 215,000 following the revised level of 209,000 reported in the previous week. The four-week moving...
CPM Trade Signal - September 30, 2022
Prices as of 9:57 a.m. EDT Comex 30 September 2022 $1,679.15 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 30 September 2022 to 7 October 2022. Gold prices are recovering from oversold conditions earlier this week. This recovery could continue in the short term, with initial resistance at $1,695. While U.S. economic growth is holding up fairly well at present there are growing concerns about future economic growth, which should be expected to be supportive of gold prices. There also is an escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, which should provide additional support to gold prices.
Bitcoin trades flat despite a widespread selloff in traditional financial markets
The major stock market indices were in the red for the day to go along with a 2.62%...
Gold attempts a relief rally as the dollar falls from its highest value since May 1, 2002
Since May 2021 gains in the U.S. dollar can be best described as parabolic. The dollar index was trading at approximately 89.60 in January 2021, and in one year nine months have moved from just below 90 to 114.745 a total gain of 24.745 points. In other words, the dollar index when compared to a basket of six foreign currencies gained 21.91% in value. The last time the dollar index was strong occurred in May 2002 as seen on the chart below labeled - Chart 1 - Monthly dollar index. The first time the dollar index closed above 114.75 was in October 2000 approximately 22 years ago.
Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - New hedge fund launches dove in the second quarter to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, while fund liquidations spiked, industry data provider HFR said on Friday. There were 80 hedge fund launches between April and June, down 57% from the...
Euro zone yields fall, German real rates in positive territory
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone debt yields fell on Friday after a sharp bond selloff earlier this week but anxiety persisted about central banks' monetary tightening path and possible erratic moves in UK gilts. Euro zone inflation zoomed past forecasts to hit 10.0% in September, a new record high,...
Bitcoin spikes 3% as volatility surges amid persistent inflation data
After climbing to a multi-decade high earlier in the week, the DXY has declined 2.15% from its peak,
BlackRock launches blockchain ETF for European investors
The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is designed to track the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped index,
Gold/Silver: Use options to play a short covering rally
What a volatile week it's been with the month and quarter ending after a downgrade of Apple stock sent retail stock investors scrambling for the exit signs and the British Pound falling to a record low against the Dollar. The U.K. government presented a fiscal spending plan that could put the next round of U.K. inflation through the roof. At the same time, the Bank of England admitted its first policy mistake and is in a state of "panic" that requires the need to deliver 175-200 bps in rate hikes over the next two meetings. Bringing it back to the U.S., Fed Fund futures are pricing in a 50/50 chance of another 50 or 75 bps rate hike at the next Fed meeting. That leaves traders wondering how long before the Fed admits its policy mistake of tightening too far into a recession.
The relationship between the silver price, inventories, and comex positions
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. After providing a brief update on Gold and Silver Markets and discussing the indicators CPM Group is looking at as we approach the end of the year, Jeffrey Christian discusses the relationship between Silver Inventories, Commercial Comex Positions, and Prices, and whether they are as correlated as many have been led to believe. He also discusses why banks take short positions and why it is not the “beginning of the end”
Gold price weaker earlier, but now catching safe-haven bid as U.S. equities tank
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are a bit higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading Thursday.
Why gold? Why now?
Why should investors even consider taking a position in a gold junior, given gold's lackluster performance so far this year?. Having scaled 2021 peaks of $1,865 an ounce in November, and $1,903 in June, the gold price burst onto 2022 @ $1,800. By Jan. 19 it was at $1,840. Since then, the precious metal has come under intense selling pressure. A combination of rising government bond yields and a soaring US dollar index are the main bearish elements driving gold (and silver) south. Spot gold year to date is down $124, or 8.4%.
Slight price gains in gold, silver on mild safe-haven bids
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Friday, as the precious metals are catching a slight safe-haven bid heading into the weekend. The general marketplace sees elevated risk aversion amid wobbly stock, bond and financial markets at present. December gold was last up $2.60 at $1,671.00 and December silver was up $0.183 at $18.885.
Crypto in your 401(k)? A grace period for crypto exchanges? There are bills for that.
In the U.S. Senate, a new bill has been introduced by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) that proposes the
