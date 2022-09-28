Laura Sparks, the first female president of The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, is a recognized leader in higher education, finance, philanthropy, and community development. In this interview, Laura discusses the importance of an affordable education, speaking on the initiative being pursued by The Cooper Union to provide all undergraduate students with a fully funded education. As an academic institution with both science and art in its name, Laura dives into the steps her institution takes to maintain balance between the sciences and humanities while also integrating the two fields to provide students with a well-rounded education. In the final moments, Laura goes into a brief history of The Great Hall at Cooper Union, an iconic New York site deeply rooted in the discussion and debate of contemporary issues, and she reveals her favorite hosted event of the recent past.

