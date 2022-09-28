Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron County through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Paragonah, or 23 miles north of Cedar City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parowan. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 78 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 07:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 07:21:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARBON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Garfield The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Garfield County in southern Utah * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Escalante. This includes the following streams and drainages Pine Creek, Harris Wash, Sand Creek, Calf Creek, Willow Patch Creek, Escalante River, Mamie Creek, Death Hollow, Boulder Creek, Alvey Wash and Deer Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
