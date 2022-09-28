Effective: 2022-10-01 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Garfield The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Garfield County in southern Utah * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Escalante. This includes the following streams and drainages Pine Creek, Harris Wash, Sand Creek, Calf Creek, Willow Patch Creek, Escalante River, Mamie Creek, Death Hollow, Boulder Creek, Alvey Wash and Deer Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

GARFIELD COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO