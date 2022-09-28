Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Over 100 local employees from KR Utilities of Cuba are in Florida to serve (story and photo gallery)
Over 100 employees from the Allegany County-based KR Utilities are in Florida, riding the storm out and prepared to help residents, businesses, schools and the government in Florida during Hurricane Ian. The company also sent 40 bucket trucks, 12 diggers and over 125 pieces of equipment. The sent professional journeyman...
NewsChannel 36
Calls for aid in Woodhull continue more than a year after Tropical Storm Fred
WOODHULL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local and state leaders gathered in Woodhull, Thursday, to ask for state assistance over a year after Tropical Storm Fred swept through the Southern Tier. Many residents across Steuben County are still rebuilding from damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. “We're here about...
WHEC TV-10
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
How will Hurricane Ian affect flights from Elmira to Florida?
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Florida this week, travel to and from the Sunshine State is facing problems. Allegiant Air, which flies out of the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, told 18 News on Sept. 27 that the company has cancelled a total of 155 flights in and out […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Corning native shares experience gearing up for Hurricane Ian
(WENY)-- Hurricane Ian is rapidly strengthening and heading towards Florida's Gulf Coast, currently forecast to make landfall Wednesday night. Two and a half million residents are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. Many residents are scrambling to prepare including a Corning native who moved to Florida about seven months ago.
wlea.net
Palmesano And O’Mara Call On The Governor To Help Woodhull
Woodhull, N.Y., September 29—It’s been over a year since Tropical Storm Fred struck Steuben County last August, causing devastating flash flooding in many area communities, and today State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats), Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning), Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes (R,C-Caledonia), and Assemblyman Joe Giglio (R,C-Olean) criticized New York Governor Kathy Hochul for failing to provide the state financial assistance that’s still needed to help many residents and business owners make a full recovery.
Horseheads takes care of business on homecoming night
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Horseheads beat Owego 35-12.
PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Two EF-1 Tornadoes Touch Down In The Southern Tier In One Week
It's not uncommon, but it's rare that we ever experience a tornado in the Southern Tier of New York. We see them touching down often in the midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and southern parts of the country. It's heartbreaking seeing the damage and loss of life that is left in its wake.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Visiting the Fantastic Overlook in Mossy Bank Park in Bath, NY
Located on a bluff high overlooking Bath, NY, you’ll find the beautiful Mossy Bank Park. This 167-acre park was created in the aftermath of a wildfire in 1963 which burned much of the escarpment. The town of Bath purchased the land to create a park centered around a fantastic overlook 500 feet above the valley far below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
cnycentral.com
Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder
Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
WETM
Corning announces fall hydrant flushing dates
Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide …. Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car …. Free hazardous waste collection in Chemung County …
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
National Weather Service Says Tornado Touched Down in the Catskills
New York isn't often associated with tornadoes. However, the National Weather Service says three separate tornadoes have down in parts of the state over the past week. The NWS says a tornado struck the town of Wayland in Steuben County the evening of September 19. NBC says a second weak tornado struck late Sunday, affecting the hamlet of Mattituck on Long Island.
WETM
Elmira Express soccer tops Vestal
Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide …. Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car …. Free hazardous waste collection in Chemung County …
NewsChannel 36
The Wall That Heals at Riverfront Park in Sayre - When Can You See it?
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Sayre, Pennsylvania in October. The wall will arrive by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre, arriving at approximately 12:45PM on Tuesday, October 4th. Assembly of the wall begins at 3PM on Tuesday, with the panels at the apex being placed. The remainder of the wall will begin at 8:30AM on Wednesday, and will take several hours to complete.
“The Little Oak” – A Sequel to Binghamton’s Beloved Red Oak Diner
The Broome County woman who helped operate the Red Oak Diner in Binghamton for decades is preparing to open a new restaurant. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, are busy setting up a place in Conklin they plan to call "The Little Oak Neighborhood Bistro & Bakery." Julianne Ludka...
Comments / 2