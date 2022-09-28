ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

WHEC TV-10

Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
HENRIETTA, NY
WETM 18 News

How will Hurricane Ian affect flights from Elmira to Florida?

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Florida this week, travel to and from the Sunshine State is facing problems. Allegiant Air, which flies out of the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, told 18 News on Sept. 27 that the company has cancelled a total of 155 flights in and out […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning native shares experience gearing up for Hurricane Ian

(WENY)-- Hurricane Ian is rapidly strengthening and heading towards Florida's Gulf Coast, currently forecast to make landfall Wednesday night. Two and a half million residents are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. Many residents are scrambling to prepare including a Corning native who moved to Florida about seven months ago.
CORNING, NY
wlea.net

Palmesano And O’Mara Call On The Governor To Help Woodhull

Woodhull, N.Y., September 29—It’s been over a year since Tropical Storm Fred struck Steuben County last August, causing devastating flash flooding in many area communities, and today State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats), Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning), Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes (R,C-Caledonia), and Assemblyman Joe Giglio (R,C-Olean) criticized New York Governor Kathy Hochul for failing to provide the state financial assistance that’s still needed to help many residents and business owners make a full recovery.
WOODHULL, NY
WETM 18 News

PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
WESTFIELD, PA
WETM

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Visiting the Fantastic Overlook in Mossy Bank Park in Bath, NY

Located on a bluff high overlooking Bath, NY, you’ll find the beautiful Mossy Bank Park. This 167-acre park was created in the aftermath of a wildfire in 1963 which burned much of the escarpment. The town of Bath purchased the land to create a park centered around a fantastic overlook 500 feet above the valley far below.
BATH, NY
cnycentral.com

Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder

Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
WATERLOO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

National Weather Service Says Tornado Touched Down in the Catskills

New York isn't often associated with tornadoes. However, the National Weather Service says three separate tornadoes have down in parts of the state over the past week. The NWS says a tornado struck the town of Wayland in Steuben County the evening of September 19. NBC says a second weak tornado struck late Sunday, affecting the hamlet of Mattituck on Long Island.
WAYLAND, NY
WETM

Elmira Express soccer tops Vestal

Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide …. Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car …. Free hazardous waste collection in Chemung County …
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals at Riverfront Park in Sayre - When Can You See it?

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Sayre, Pennsylvania in October. The wall will arrive by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre, arriving at approximately 12:45PM on Tuesday, October 4th. Assembly of the wall begins at 3PM on Tuesday, with the panels at the apex being placed. The remainder of the wall will begin at 8:30AM on Wednesday, and will take several hours to complete.
SAYRE, PA

