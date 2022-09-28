ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Augusta Free Press

Pressure cooker: GMU votes to issue credits to in-state students despite budget shortfall

The Youngkin administration set a goal to get all public Virginia colleges and universities to hold the line on tuition increases for in-state students. On Thursday, the George Mason University Board of Visitors voted to issues credits to in-state undergraduate students equal to the 3 percent tuition increase the board had previously approved for the current academic year. The credits will create a total budget shortfall for GMU of nearly $6 million for the current fiscal year.
Ken Plum: Closer look at higher education in Virginia

My advice to young people has always been to go to any college you want as long as it is in Virginia. Whatever the criteria for choosing an institution to pursue higher learning, Virginia colleges and universities can meet the need. For liberal arts, engineering, science, performing arts, big or small, there is a school well-ranked nationally that will meet the criteria. While the community college system is organized statewide, all other institutions are individually planned and administered with a personality all their own. Taking a granddaughter visiting college campuses recently reminded me once again of the diversity and strength of our colleges and universities.
Virginia Mercury

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency.  This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
royalexaminer.com

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Axios Richmond

Virginia looks unlikely to hit 2024 target for retail marijuana sales

When Virginia lawmakers voted almost two years ago to legalize marijuana, their 2024 target date to begin retail sales struck many as a long time to wait.What's happening: It's starting to look like it might not even happen in 2024.State of play: Any legislation authorizing retail sales in 2024 would have to pass when the General Assembly convenes for the next session in January.That means it would still have to get past the same GOP majority that refused to give the issue a hearing last session.What they're saying: "Nothing has changed that I'm aware of," Garren Shipley, spokesperson for House...
Augusta Free Press

Virginia wine to be celebrated in the month of October

October signals the peak of harvest for more than 300 wineries and vineyards as the next vintage of Virginia wine is underway. Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged October as Virginia Wine Month and promoted a new limited-edition wine created by his wife with Barboursville Vineyards in a news release sent Wednesday.
VCU study reveals 25 percent smaller primary care physician workforce

A new study by Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine reveals that the Commonwealth’s primary care workforce is spread thinner than previously known. The study, according to a press release, enabled researchers to develop a new method for determining how many primary care physicians are in Virginia. From...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Inside Nova

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
