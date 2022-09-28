Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Food manufacturer to expand operations, introduce new product line in Fauquier County
Evermade Foods will invest $100,000 to expand in Fauquier County, Va. The Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and create 46 new jobs. Evermade will introduce a new product line, according to a press release, of shelf-stable, grab-and-go...
WUSA
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Augusta Free Press
Pressure cooker: GMU votes to issue credits to in-state students despite budget shortfall
The Youngkin administration set a goal to get all public Virginia colleges and universities to hold the line on tuition increases for in-state students. On Thursday, the George Mason University Board of Visitors voted to issues credits to in-state undergraduate students equal to the 3 percent tuition increase the board had previously approved for the current academic year. The credits will create a total budget shortfall for GMU of nearly $6 million for the current fiscal year.
Augusta Free Press
Company to establish first 100 percent recycled titanium metal powder facility in Virginia
IperionX Limited will invest $82.1 million to establish Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility in Halifax County. The facility will be the first in the United States to 100 percent recycle titanium metal powder. The Halifax facility will create 108 new jobs in a phased development. IperionX, a critical minerals...
Augusta Free Press
Ken Plum: Closer look at higher education in Virginia
My advice to young people has always been to go to any college you want as long as it is in Virginia. Whatever the criteria for choosing an institution to pursue higher learning, Virginia colleges and universities can meet the need. For liberal arts, engineering, science, performing arts, big or small, there is a school well-ranked nationally that will meet the criteria. While the community college system is organized statewide, all other institutions are individually planned and administered with a personality all their own. Taking a granddaughter visiting college campuses recently reminded me once again of the diversity and strength of our colleges and universities.
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Virginia looks unlikely to hit 2024 target for retail marijuana sales
When Virginia lawmakers voted almost two years ago to legalize marijuana, their 2024 target date to begin retail sales struck many as a long time to wait.What's happening: It's starting to look like it might not even happen in 2024.State of play: Any legislation authorizing retail sales in 2024 would have to pass when the General Assembly convenes for the next session in January.That means it would still have to get past the same GOP majority that refused to give the issue a hearing last session.What they're saying: "Nothing has changed that I'm aware of," Garren Shipley, spokesperson for House...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia wine to be celebrated in the month of October
October signals the peak of harvest for more than 300 wineries and vineyards as the next vintage of Virginia wine is underway. Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged October as Virginia Wine Month and promoted a new limited-edition wine created by his wife with Barboursville Vineyards in a news release sent Wednesday.
Augusta Free Press
VCU study reveals 25 percent smaller primary care physician workforce
A new study by Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine reveals that the Commonwealth’s primary care workforce is spread thinner than previously known. The study, according to a press release, enabled researchers to develop a new method for determining how many primary care physicians are in Virginia. From...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through October in Virginia
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through October, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Shoppers encouraged to report price gouging during state of emergency
All eyes are on Hurricane Ian, but there's one thing that shoppers to keep in mind when they're stocking up on essential items: price gouging.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Inside Nova
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Virginia announces $13.6 million in emergency flood preparedness grants for communities statewide
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that they will distribute a total of $13.6 million from the state Community Flood Preparedness Fund to communities across the commonwealth.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
