Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man shot to death in Donaldsonville; victim identified

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Once they arrived, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana State Police hosting family health and safety day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are hoping the public will show up for its annual family health and safety day. The event is known as Troop A Day and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, between noon and 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said the victim, Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The investigation revealed that Bernard was driving north on I-49...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Teen arrested for shooting into car at BR private school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old student was arrested after he allegedly shot up an empty car on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at Second Chance Academy in Baton Rouge. According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, investigators responded to reports of gunfire at 6748 Renoir Ave. shortly after 10:30 a.m. A...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Escaped work release inmate arrested in BR, authorities say

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A work release inmate was recaptured and arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28 after escaping from a facility in West Baton Rouge Parish. According to Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keandre Sheppard, 22, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in north Baton Rouge just before 8 a.m.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Man convicted in 2018 Maringouin Mardi Gras murder

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Iberville Parish jury found Larry West guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Christopher Carter after the Maringouin Mardi Gras parade back in 2018, according to officials with 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton’s office. The double shooting took place at the...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

 https://www.wafb.com/

