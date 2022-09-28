Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KWCH.com
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
ksal.com
“Amber Wave” in Kansas
“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
Maysville man involved in I-70 rear-end, semi crash
RILEY COUNTY, Kansas —One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Jacob N. Hahn, 22, Maysville was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Tallgrass Road. The van rear-ended...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Investigation follows house fire in Whiting
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday. Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control […]
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
State seizes western Kansas restaurant over taxes
The Kansas Department of Revenue says it seized the Black Dog Bar and Grill, 132 E. Long Street, Monday after nonpayment of sales tax.
Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
KMBC.com
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
kcur.org
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
