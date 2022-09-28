ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas

The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
ksal.com

"Amber Wave" in Kansas

“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas State
Brown County, KS
Kansas State
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KSNT News

Investigation follows house fire in Whiting

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday. Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control […]
WHITING, KS
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
KANSAS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS

