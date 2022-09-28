ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Announce 4 Moves Before Game Against Vikings

The New Orleans Saints have announced four personnel moves in advance of Sunday morning's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. New Orleans elevated RB Latavius Murray, TE J.P. Holtz, and QB Jake Luton from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also released FB Adam Prentice. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?

View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Rookie Running Back Released

NASHVILLE – General manager Jon Robinson said at the end of training camp that he did not think the Tennessee Titans could get running back Julius Chestnut through waivers. They’re about to find out for sure. The Titans waived Chestnut on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with AFC...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Hackett, Adams to Face Off as Opponents After Years in Green Bay

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett knows Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' ability on the field as well as anyone. Hackett served as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021, Adams' prime years in the NFL so far. Aside from Aaron Rodgers, Adams was Hackett's...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders’ 4-Game Winning Streak

The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 at 2-1. A win over the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would give Denver sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty (in fact, it rarely has), but the Broncos are a competitive 2-1. Unlike last year's squad, which opened the season 3-0, the 2022 counterpart doesn't feel like fool's gold.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots vs. Packers Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The New England Patriots travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of their NFL schedule. The Packers enter Week 4 at 2-1 with wins over Chicago and Tampa Bay after a Week 1 loss to division rival Minnesota. New England stands at 1-2 with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash

View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts, Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight

It's time for the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) to start stacking some momentum as they welcome the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) to town on Sunday. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season last week and are looking to use each other as a stepping stone. However, the Colts got swept by the Titans last season and have everything to play for; most importantly, pride.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Newcomer Has Been There, Done That

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

John Harbaugh Offers Scouting Report on Bills QB Josh Allen

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are bracing for their toughest test to date when they face the Bills and Quarterback Josh Allen in Week 4. Allen is a dual-threat quarterback that was one of the favorites to win NFL MVP this season. Over three games, Allen has completed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup

The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Texans WR Brandin Cooks: ‘We’ve Got Some Things to Clean Up’

There weren't many people who believed quarterback Davis Mills could lead the Houston Texans to where they ultimately hoped to go. Still, the team rallied around their quarterback, and for the majority of the three games played, the Texans have been able to build leads moving into the final moments of each contest.
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Michael Pittman Jr. Compared to Future Hall-of-Famer

By now, it's no secret that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is a capable No. 1 receiver. The third-year pass-catcher is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season and is off to a great start in 2022. However, Pittman has made a strong impression around the NFL that he might just be one of the league's best at the position overall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Tommy Townsend Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

The Kansas City Chiefs have already had a pair of players take home Player of the Week honors in the month of September, and now another is getting a monthly award. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month:
KANSAS CITY, MO

