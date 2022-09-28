Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson: ‘Fun’ Proving NFL Draft Critics Wrong
Being a first-round quarterback in the NFL is like being in the cast of a horror movie: you start with a modest group of main characters, each with their own unique traits before the titular monster takes them down one-by-one until there's one ... or even none ... remaining. Josh...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Prepping For ‘Bulldog’ Najee Harris, Steelers Offense
The Jets round out their season-opening trip through the AFC North on Sunday with a matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. As veteran defenders C.J. Mosley and Carl Lawson noted this week, this isn't the same Steelers offense that's been a perennial postseason contender for the last few decades.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster
On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders’ 4-Game Winning Streak
The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 at 2-1. A win over the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would give Denver sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty (in fact, it rarely has), but the Broncos are a competitive 2-1. Unlike last year's squad, which opened the season 3-0, the 2022 counterpart doesn't feel like fool's gold.
Wichita Eagle
NFLPA Terminates Contract With Neurotrauma Consultant Ivolved in Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 3 Concussion Check
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started against the Bengals on Thursday night. He left the game on a stretcher in the second quarter after he was sacked by Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa is currently in concussion protocol and is still being evaluated by medical experts. The former Alabama star was evaluated for...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions-Seahawks Could Be ‘Week 4 Classic’
Corbin Smith covers the Seattle Seahawks for All Seahawks. He answered five questions heading into the Seahawks-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday. 1.) What is your overall impression of the Seahawks through the first three weeks of the season?. Corbin Smith: Everyone expected the Seahawks to be held back by...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker vs. Tampa Bay. Here’s his replacement
The Kansas City Chiefs (and fantasy football players) will be without their starting kicker for a third straight week, as the team ruled out Harrison Butker for Sunday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs made the announcement Saturday morning, while also elevating kicker Matthew Wright from...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the betting line says about KC Chiefs-TB Bucs game. And why it’s unusual
In December 2019, the Broncos visited Arrowhead Stadium in the midst of a snowstorm, the field covered in white flakes in an eventual 23-3 Chiefs win. The weather had been anticipated, and so the oddsmakers in Vegas adjusted accordingly, setting the over/under for the game at just 43 points. It...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s KC Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark’s take on trash-talking in today’s NFL
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark wouldn’t say whether he knew what Chris Jones said to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan last week to draw an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty. But Clark, a seven-year NFL veteran, did say that he was surprised to see Jones penalized for that sequence. “If you remember...
Wichita Eagle
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
Wichita Eagle
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'27-15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question, of course, deals with Tua and his condition and says everybody was excited...
Wichita Eagle
Two Must-Win Matchups for Packers Against Patriots
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won 14 consecutive home games entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Lost in the fog of back-to-back playoff debacles, the Packers have dominated at Lambeau Field, whether the tundra was frozen or a lush green. Since 2000, only two teams have won at least 15 in a row at home: the Patriots, who did it three times, and the St. Louis Rams.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
Wichita Eagle
Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3
Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per head coach Frank Reich, the...
Wichita Eagle
Bears and Giants: Who Wins and Why
Bears coach Matt Eberflus summed up the matchup Sunday against the Giants rather accurately, although initially with a bit more optimism than it deserves. "They're a good football team, very similar to us," Eberflus said. "Starting out new, young crew, good running game, really younger on defense, so it's a little bit of the same type of matchup."
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Saints Predictions, Spread: Who Wins in London?
The Vikings and Saints are in London for the NFL's first international series game of 2022. It'll be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local time). The 2-1 Vikings are 3-point favorites as they look for their second consecutive victory. The 1-2 Saints, with backup Andy Dalton in at quarterback, are hoping to get back to .500 with a victory.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Bucs prediction: Shifting Vegas line probably means this
TV: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM) The line swung from Chiefs favored by 2 1/2 to a pick ‘em late in the week, and health appears to be the biggest reason. Tampa Bay could add back three receivers following last weekend’s 14-12 loss to Green Bay, as Mike Evans returns from suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones rejoined practice this past week off injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Wilson Demystifies Broncos’ Closed-Door Offensive Meetings
If the Denver Broncos offense is ever going to start clicking, the players have to be diligent in searching for the answers to the problems plaguing the unit. Leading the Broncos' offensive brainstorm is quarterback Russell Wilson, who readily accepts his role as the go-to guy for new ideas. Wilson...
