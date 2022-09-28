View the original article to see embedded media. Former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin has agreed to a fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With Robert Williams expected to be sidelined for several weeks, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season, Griffin should have an opportunity to receive minutes right away for the defending Eastern Conference champs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO