ComicBook
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
ComicBook
Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild
Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Defies Gravity With Goku's Super Saiyan Hair
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, fans around the world know who Son Goku is. From his first days on Earth to his most recent missions, the series has always kept a close eye on Goku. After all, the hero stands as Dragon Ball's de facto lead, and one fan is going viral all thanks to their gravity-defying take on the Saiyan.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases New Trailer Released as Tickets Go on Sale
Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as tickets are now on sale for the next film installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie sees the nation of Wakanda reeling from the death of the Black Panther, T'Challa (following Chadwick Boseman's death, the actor who played T'Challa in the MCU in 2020). At the same time, Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) emerges from his undersea kingdom of Atlantis with designs for the surface world. It is up to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Dora Milaje, and new heroes such as Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne, who is set to reprise the role as the lead of Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+) to ensure Wakanda's future.
ComicBook
Amazon Studios Head Pledges More Investment in Films and Theatrical Releases
With the recent purchase of MGM Studios, Amazon is planning an increased investment into the theatrical space, according to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, who recently broke down the company's strategy with Variety. Amazon now has the studio that brings you James Bond, and that's totally separate from the side of the studio that's spending $1 billion on a Lord of the Rings TV show that might or might not ever turn a profit. Bottom line: there's a lot going on, and Salke has here eyes on more than one ball, but theatrical is going to get bigger, not smaller.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gets Ready for Harribel's Anime Return
Bleach will be coming back for new episodes after many years of waiting, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for Tier Harribel's return! Fans have been wanting to see more of Bleach's anime ever since the original adaptation was cut short because it also meant that Tite Kubo's final manga arc never got its proper anime due. Many of the series' biggest moments, fights, and character returns were kept out of the anime's original run, and seeing all of that in full is why Bleach's anime comeback is the most highly anticipated franchise return of the year as a whole.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Giving Fans Free MCU Outfits This Week
Over the last two years, Marvel's Avengers has added a lot of great outfits, including designs based on the MCU. These alternate skins can get a little bit pricey, but fans can actually snag three designs for free, just by logging into the game before October 8th! Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are each getting a free outfit based on a film from the first phase of the MCU: Cap's outfit comes from The Avengers, Thor's look comes from the first Thor, and Iron Man's design is the Mark V armor from Iron Man 2.
ComicBook
Black Clover Reveals Asta's New Power
Black Clover is now in the midst of the first major stage of the final arc of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Asta can actually boost his power in order to be ready for the final fight! Now that the series has kicked off the final arc in full, Asta took a huge loss to Lucius Zogratis. It was immediately clear that Asta's strength would not be strong enough to defeat the villain, and now he's looking for a way to potentially train and get stronger before the final war for humanity begins in full.
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Teases Day One Releases For PC
One of the main bosses at PlayStation has indicated that certain future releases from the company will come to both PlayStation 5 and PC on the same day. Ever since Sony started porting its games to PC a couple of years back, there has always been a sizable gap between each title's release on console and PC. And while it sounds like this will continue to be an ongoing trend with most first-party PlayStation games, it won't be true in every instance.
ComicBook
Halloween on Disney+: 10 Best Movies and Shows to Stream for Spooky Season
October is here and that means the celebration of Halloween is in full swing. Pumpkins are being carved, candles are being lit, and a lot of people are trying to decide what horror movies they will watch over the next few weeks. However, not everyone who loves Halloween is into slashers, possession, gore, or ghost stories. Some people like their horror on the milder side. Others have families with small kids that maybe aren't ready for all that stuff. That's okay, because there are plenty of family-friendly spooks to enjoy this Halloween season, many of which are streaming on Disney+.
‘Resident Evil’ Studio Constantin Films And Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions Team For Nuremberg Trials Drama Series
German powerhouse Constantin Film and Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions have teamed to make a high-end drama series about the events surrounding the Nuremberg Trials. The drama, currently unnamed, follows theprosecution of Nazi officials after World War II, the first time in history that people were held accountable for war crimes, exploring characters from all sides of the trials. The series will be executive produced by Oliver Berben and Robert Kulzer for Constantin Film, Spotnitz and Emily Feller (Leonardo, Medici, Trust Me, Ordinary Lies) for Big Light, and Ron Maxwell (Gettysburg) along with Jeff Berg of Northside Services. “This series is a real powerhouse,” said Spotnitz. “It’s...
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: It Was Kevin Feige's Idea to Introduce Man-Thing
Man-Thing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks to the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise. Michael Giacchino, the composer making his Marvel directorial debut with Werewolf by Night, says it was entirely Kevin Feige's idea to include the fan-favorite Marvel horror character in the Halloween special. "It was...
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
ComicBook
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
