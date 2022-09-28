Read full article on original website
NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death
Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Released by Paramount Network
The highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone is now less than two months away. Season 4 of the series broke records for Paramount Network, once again proving itself as one of the biggest shows on cable television. In November, the series will officially return for its fifth installment, and the first trailer is giving fans a glimpse at all of the wild western drama that lies ahead.
‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow To Lead Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Apple Series
Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019. Waititi directs the...
AMC Releases First Images For Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Straight Man’, ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ & ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’
AMC has released first-look photos of their upcoming shows that feature stars like Bob Odenkirk, Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Okieriete Onadowan, Krysten Ritter, Martin Lawrence and many more. Click through the gallery above to see the images. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is Executive Produced by Mark Johnson, Writer/Showrunner Esta Spalding, Writer Michelle Ashford,...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
The Walking Dead's Final Trailer Released
They finish the fight together. AMC released the final trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, premiering October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. In the trailer for the eight-part series conclusion, the survivors fight for a future in the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the last stand against Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) army outside Commonwealth's walls, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside the community in chaos and revolt over the exposed crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). In the end, the final threat is a horde of variant walkers not seen since the earliest episodes of the walker apocalypse.
Norman Reedus Reveals What He Stole From 'Walking Dead' Set, Talks Daryl and Carol's Future (Exclusive)
Norman Reedus had a major career moment Tuesday when he received his star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ET was with the Walking Dead star as he celebrated the momentous occasion with his family and loved ones, including longtime love Diane Kruger, son Mingus and his mom.
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom
With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Netflix releases star-studded first trailer for new true-crime thriller series The Watcher
Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bobby Cannavale? Sign us up
'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme
American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Marla Gibbs For Season 19 Arc
EXCLUSIVE: Season 19 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy will be introducing a new group of surgical interns, and we will get to know them — and their families. Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons) has been cast in a multi-episode guest arc as Joyce Ward, grandmother of one of the new residents, Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), who lives in Seattle. Gibbs’ character will be introduced in Episode 1902 and will also appear in 1903. (Floyd’s character was originally announced as Simone Griffin. The last name has been changed to Griffith.) Simone is described as a funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic...
New to Netflix this weekend (September 30 – October 2)
We’re almost into the Halloween season, but before we get there, we still have one day before the calendar turns to a new month. Hence, for this article, we’re looking at what’s new to Netflix this weekend for September 30 to October 2, as we take a look at all the new shows coming to the streaming platform this weekend.
Kathleen Turner Recalls Losing 1990 Tony Award to Maggie Smith — and How Dustin Hoffman Stepped In
Kathleen Turner may have lost at the 1990 Tony Awards, but she did gain a new friend that night — her competition, Maggie Smith. Stars on Broadway "I can tell you a funny story. The first time I was nominated for best actress in a Tony was Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. And that […]
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Wheeler Are the New Fred and Serena on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale introduces a few new characters. And right now, viewers want to know who Mr. Ryan Wheeler is, along with his wife, Mrs. Wheeler. They're the couple that takes in Serena at the end of the Sept. 28 episode and Mrs. Wheeler, or Alanis, is a staunch Serena and Gilead supporter.
