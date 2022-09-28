Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls After Win Over Dolphins, Team Celebrates in Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Zac Taylor handed out three game balls. Watch their postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews,...
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson: ‘Fun’ Proving NFL Draft Critics Wrong
Being a first-round quarterback in the NFL is like being in the cast of a horror movie: you start with a modest group of main characters, each with their own unique traits before the titular monster takes them down one-by-one until there's one ... or even none ... remaining. Josh...
Wichita Eagle
‘Marathon Not A Sprint’: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle’s Early Season Struggles
Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask. While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Prepping For ‘Bulldog’ Najee Harris, Steelers Offense
The Jets round out their season-opening trip through the AFC North on Sunday with a matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. As veteran defenders C.J. Mosley and Carl Lawson noted this week, this isn't the same Steelers offense that's been a perennial postseason contender for the last few decades.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster
On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders TE Logan Thomas Due For Breakout Game vs. Cowboys?
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas is still working to get himself back to his usual self after recovering from a knee injury this offseason. Despite that, Thomas has played in each of the team's first three games, catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. While the 31-year-old...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker vs. Tampa Bay. Here’s his replacement
The Kansas City Chiefs (and fantasy football players) will be without their starting kicker for a third straight week, as the team ruled out Harrison Butker for Sunday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs made the announcement Saturday morning, while also elevating kicker Matthew Wright from...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 4
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Make it four huge games in a row for the Buccaneers as they host the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Will the best of the new generation be able to gain some revenge on the greatest of all-time in this matchup?
Wichita Eagle
NFLPA Terminates Contract With Neurotrauma Consultant Ivolved in Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 3 Concussion Check
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started against the Bengals on Thursday night. He left the game on a stretcher in the second quarter after he was sacked by Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa is currently in concussion protocol and is still being evaluated by medical experts. The former Alabama star was evaluated for...
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions-Seahawks Could Be ‘Week 4 Classic’
Corbin Smith covers the Seattle Seahawks for All Seahawks. He answered five questions heading into the Seahawks-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday. 1.) What is your overall impression of the Seahawks through the first three weeks of the season?. Corbin Smith: Everyone expected the Seahawks to be held back by...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the betting line says about KC Chiefs-TB Bucs game. And why it’s unusual
In December 2019, the Broncos visited Arrowhead Stadium in the midst of a snowstorm, the field covered in white flakes in an eventual 23-3 Chiefs win. The weather had been anticipated, and so the oddsmakers in Vegas adjusted accordingly, setting the over/under for the game at just 43 points. It...
Wichita Eagle
Five Giants Musings from the Week that Was
A few leftover thoughts about all things New York Giants from the week that was. 1. Through three games, we can probably all agree that running back Saquon Barkley has been one of the reliable playmakers on the offense. But his deployment as a runner so far has been something...
Wichita Eagle
Report: NFLPA Fires Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant
The NFL Players Association reportedly fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s evaluation last Sunday after it was found the doctor made “several mistakes,” a source told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The NFLPA launched an investigation after Tagovailoa was cleared to...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s KC Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark’s take on trash-talking in today’s NFL
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark wouldn’t say whether he knew what Chris Jones said to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan last week to draw an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty. But Clark, a seven-year NFL veteran, did say that he was surprised to see Jones penalized for that sequence. “If you remember...
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders’ 4-Game Winning Streak
The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 at 2-1. A win over the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would give Denver sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty (in fact, it rarely has), but the Broncos are a competitive 2-1. Unlike last year's squad, which opened the season 3-0, the 2022 counterpart doesn't feel like fool's gold.
Wichita Eagle
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Injury Update: Are Any Offensive Linemen Healthy for Dallas?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
Wichita Eagle
Two Must-Win Matchups for Packers Against Patriots
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won 14 consecutive home games entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Lost in the fog of back-to-back playoff debacles, the Packers have dominated at Lambeau Field, whether the tundra was frozen or a lush green. Since 2000, only two teams have won at least 15 in a row at home: the Patriots, who did it three times, and the St. Louis Rams.
Wichita Eagle
Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3
Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
