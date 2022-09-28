ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jets Prepping For ‘Bulldog’ Najee Harris, Steelers Offense

The Jets round out their season-opening trip through the AFC North on Sunday with a matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. As veteran defenders C.J. Mosley and Carl Lawson noted this week, this isn't the same Steelers offense that's been a perennial postseason contender for the last few decades.
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster

On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Commanders TE Logan Thomas Due For Breakout Game vs. Cowboys?

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas is still working to get himself back to his usual self after recovering from a knee injury this offseason. Despite that, Thomas has played in each of the team's first three games, catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. While the 31-year-old...
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?

View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 4

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Make it four huge games in a row for the Buccaneers as they host the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Will the best of the new generation be able to gain some revenge on the greatest of all-time in this matchup?
Why Lions-Seahawks Could Be ‘Week 4 Classic’

Corbin Smith covers the Seattle Seahawks for All Seahawks. He answered five questions heading into the Seahawks-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday. 1.) What is your overall impression of the Seahawks through the first three weeks of the season?. Corbin Smith: Everyone expected the Seahawks to be held back by...
Five Giants Musings from the Week that Was

A few leftover thoughts about all things New York Giants from the week that was. 1. Through three games, we can probably all agree that running back Saquon Barkley has been one of the reliable playmakers on the offense. But his deployment as a runner so far has been something...
Report: NFLPA Fires Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant

The NFL Players Association reportedly fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s evaluation last Sunday after it was found the doctor made “several mistakes,” a source told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The NFLPA launched an investigation after Tagovailoa was cleared to...
3 Keys to Broncos Snapping Raiders’ 4-Game Winning Streak

The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 at 2-1. A win over the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday would give Denver sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It hasn't always been pretty (in fact, it rarely has), but the Broncos are a competitive 2-1. Unlike last year's squad, which opened the season 3-0, the 2022 counterpart doesn't feel like fool's gold.
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
Commanders Injury Update: Are Any Offensive Linemen Healthy for Dallas?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
Two Must-Win Matchups for Packers Against Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won 14 consecutive home games entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Lost in the fog of back-to-back playoff debacles, the Packers have dominated at Lambeau Field, whether the tundra was frozen or a lush green. Since 2000, only two teams have won at least 15 in a row at home: the Patriots, who did it three times, and the St. Louis Rams.
Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3

Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
