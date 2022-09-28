Maryland State Board of Elections releases 2022 general election info

Wednesday, the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) announced new information regarding the 2022 general election.

Mail-in ballots were sent to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline. The mailing of ballot packets to other voters will begin Thursday, Sept. 29.

This is how the ballot packets will be mailed in the following areas:



September 29: Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Somerset and Worcester counties

September 30: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil and Charles counties

October 1: Frederick, Garrett and Montgomery counties

October 3: Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne's and Prince George's counties

October 4: Baltimore City and St. Mary's, Talbot, Washington and Wicomico counties

October 5: Baltimore County

Those voters who have already requested a mail-ballot should expect it will take up to five days for them to arrive in the mail.

Ballot Drop Boxes:

The SBE also began the process of delivering and installing ballot drop boxes across the state. It will take at least five days to deliver and install all 281 ballot drop boxes. Ballots may be submitted in drop boxes from the time the box is installed and opened until Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. They'll be locked after this time.

Important Deadlines:

Eligible Marylanders may register to vote early by clicking here . The advance deadline to vote to register to vote Oct.18. Voters should ensure their registration information is up to date by Oct. 18 as well.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot by mail is Nov. 1 and the deadline is Nov. 4 to request a link.

