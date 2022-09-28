ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State Board of Elections releases 2022 general election info

By Rushaad Hayward
 3 days ago
Wednesday, the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) announced new information regarding the 2022 general election.

Mail-in ballots were sent to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline. The mailing of ballot packets to other voters will begin Thursday, Sept. 29.

This is how the ballot packets will be mailed in the following areas:

  • September 29: Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Somerset and Worcester counties
  • September 30: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil and Charles counties
  • October 1: Frederick, Garrett and Montgomery counties
  • October 3: Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne's and Prince George's counties
  • October 4: Baltimore City and St. Mary's, Talbot, Washington and Wicomico counties
  • October 5: Baltimore County

Those voters who have already requested a mail-ballot should expect it will take up to five days for them to arrive in the mail.

Ballot Drop Boxes:
The SBE also began the process of delivering and installing ballot drop boxes across the state. It will take at least five days to deliver and install all 281 ballot drop boxes. Ballots may be submitted in drop boxes from the time the box is installed and opened until Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. They'll be locked after this time.

Important Deadlines:
Eligible Marylanders may register to vote early by clicking here . The advance deadline to vote to register to vote Oct.18. Voters should ensure their registration information is up to date by Oct. 18 as well.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot by mail is Nov. 1 and the deadline is Nov. 4 to request a link.

Mail-in Ballot court battle not over yet

A Court of Appeals will hear arguments from both gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox and the Maryland State Board of Elections on the counting of mail-in ballots issue next Friday, October 7th at 10am. This comes a week after a circuit court judge ruled in favor of the SBE's petition requesting...
