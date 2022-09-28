Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Lululemon Scuba Hoodie Lookalike That’s Nearly $80 Less & is ‘Way Softer’

All hoodies serve the same purpose: to give supreme comfort . Now that it’s fall, we’ll be needing those cozy and toasty warm sweatshirts once again. After all, who can say no to a cozy fit when it’s cold outside? If you’ve already been searching for your new go-to comfy piece, chances are, the TikTok-viral Scuba Hoodie from Lululemon has popped up on your radar. It caught our attention for being super chic and functional. Plus, it comes in so many pretty colors that you’ll want in every shade. But of course, a hoodie at the price of nearly $120 isn’t always in the budget. Thankfully, TikTok gave us another great hit in a lookalike style of the popular Scuba Hoodie , and it’s more than half the price. Better yet, it’s more than half the price.

The LASLULU Fleece Lined Hoodie on Amazon exceeds expectations when it comes to Lululemon alternatives. It’s almost identical to the original one. Not to mention, its fleece material is incredibly soft and warm. But the real win here is the price point. While Lululemon’s hoodie is priced at over $100, the Amazon alternative is worth only $40. That’s nearly $80 less than the original. Once news gets out, this Lululemon-looking hoodie is sure to sell out quickly.

Several reviewers claim this fleece hoodie from Amazon fits and feel much better than Lululemon’s Scuba. “[It’s] better than any Lululemon hoodie I own. Softer, more flattering cut, great zipper, can’t go wrong with this one,” said one reviewer.

Another reviewer added, “This hoodie is a great dupe for the Lululemon Half Zip Scuba Hoodie . It’s incredibly soft inside and comfortable.”

LASLULU Fleece Lined Hoodie

Image: LASLULU at Amazon.

Buy: LASLULU Fleece Lined Hoodie $39.99

There’s no doubt you’ll want to slip into this relaxed-fit sweatshirt when the temperature begins to drop. This half-zip style is the perfect companion for a workout, lounging, traveling, or pretty much any situation where you want to stay comfy. A classic hoodie like this comes in handy when you need a little more coverage. Plus, it’s roomy enough to layer underneath too.

Did we mention that it has a large kangaroo pocket and thumbholes too just like Lululemon’s Scuba Hoodie ? The only thing that’s not exactly similar is the color scheme. But don’t worry! The LASLULU Fleece Lined Hoodie on Amazon still has plenty of pretty hues to choose from like magenta, aqua green, khaki, and more.

“This jacket is comfy, warm, and a fantastic dupe!! It’s the right amount of comfort that you could dress up or down,” said a reviewer.

So forget about Lululemon’s Scuba hoodie for a bit. Add the LASLULU’s hoodie that’s just as cute and flattering to your cart pronto.

If you don’t mind splurging, then check out the original Scuba Hoodie from Lululemon below.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Image: Lululemon.

The original version of the “best hoodie ever”, Lululemon’s Scuba Hoodie is designed for on the move. It’s breathable, warm, spacious, and comfortable—in other words, everything you need in a great outerwear piece. One reviewer vouched for it, saying “This half zip is very soft and cozy without being too warm which makes it the perfect transitional piece for fall!

