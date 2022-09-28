(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th to October 15th, so a local university wanted to celebrate with a banquet this evening. "I think it brings a lot of culture and really attention towards the Hispanic culture here at Missouri Western. Really one of my number one goals was for everyone to really get a little bit of the Hispanic culture with them you know, you have a way to look at tonight and be like, wow, I really do like the Hispanic culture," Marian Montiel, president of the association of Latin American students said.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO