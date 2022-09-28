ROCKINGHAM ― Law enforcement officials are asking residents to stay off the roads as winds increase across Richmond County. “We are beginning to have more and more reported areas with downed trees and areas of water standing in the roadways,” reads a post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “If it is not an extreme emergency, please stay home. We will attempt to keep you posted throughout the evening & tonight.”

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO