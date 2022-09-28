Read full article on original website
Wayne Murdock
3d ago
It's well past time for our County and State courts to get back to the business of successfully prosecuting and max prison time allowed and quit babying dayyuum crooks. #WakeUpNCcourts
Suspects break into several cars in Scotland, Marlboro counties
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several suspects committed car break-ins early Friday morning throughout Scotland County and Marlboro County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living and Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. Random Woods in Laurinburg and Bennettsville […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison plus supervised release for armed drug trafficking
Lamarious Brown, 25, of Fayetteville was sentenced Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to 90 months of imprisonment followed by 60 months of supervised release for armed drug trafficking after a security check at a Fayetteville club uncovered multiple loaded firearms, ammunition and quantities of narcotics in Brown’s car, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
WBTV
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and another is arrested after a weekend shooting in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Woodside Lane in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the name of the victim is not...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested for felony child solicitation by computer
A 20-year-old man from Willow Springs, North Carolina was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond issued by Moore County Magistrate Riyevski after being arrested on charges of felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony indecent liberties with a child.
wpde.com
2 arrested after assaulting person on Florence Co. school bus: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people they said unlawfully boarded a school bus and assaulted a person. Deputies said on Sept. 8, they responded to a call of a disturbance on a school bus on College Lake Drive in Florence. After an investigation,...
Arrest made after deadly shooting near Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made Saturday after a deadly shooting near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Farmer was arrested in connection with the shooting and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened Saturday on Woodside Lane near Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery
Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
richmondobserver
Man accused of stealing from abandoned Richmond County residence
ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending criminal charges was allegedly caught stealing from an abandoned home. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Tuesday about a truck parked behind an abandoned residence on the south end of Airport Road.
Man found safe after kidnapping in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man is safe after police say he was kidnapped from his home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive, where a home invasion and kidnapping were reported. Police said Joshua...
cbs17
Man wanted for first-degree murder in Monday’s Fayetteville homicide, deputies confirm
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After looking to question three men on Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has officially obtained warrants to charge one of those in question with first-degree murder in a homicide case from Monday. Deputies are currently searching for Jamal Anthony Robinson who is wanted...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: Stay off the roads during storm
ROCKINGHAM ― Law enforcement officials are asking residents to stay off the roads as winds increase across Richmond County. “We are beginning to have more and more reported areas with downed trees and areas of water standing in the roadways,” reads a post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “If it is not an extreme emergency, please stay home. We will attempt to keep you posted throughout the evening & tonight.”
wpde.com
Mother, son arrested in deadly Florence hit and run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Quandelin Latrice Washington, 35, is the second person arrested in a deadly hit and run in Florence where a man was dragged nearly three miles, according to police. Washington's 19-year-old son Zae'Kwon Washington turned himself in Monday for the hit and run. Police said during...
NC man’s death investigated by sheriff’s office, US ATF
The death of a Robeson County man is being investigated by county authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' office.
Fayetteville man involved in deadly Randolph County I-85 crash, troopers say
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a Fayetteville man was involved in a deadly crash Thursday morning in Randolph County.
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
Man accused of strangling female in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
Robeson County woman shot in vehicle dies at hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced […]
WMBF
Robeson County woman dies after being shot in vehicle; investigation underway
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Rowland woman who was fatally shot while in a vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Lynn Strong, 46, of Rowland, was taken to UNC Health Lumberton by family members after she was shot.
Fayetteville, Cumberland County officials make special preparations for Hurricane Ian
First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday.
