ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Comments / 1

Wayne Murdock
3d ago

It's well past time for our County and State courts to get back to the business of successfully prosecuting and max prison time allowed and quit babying dayyuum crooks. #WakeUpNCcourts

Reply
2
Related
WBTW News13

Suspects break into several cars in Scotland, Marlboro counties

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several suspects committed car break-ins early Friday morning throughout Scotland County and Marlboro County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living and Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. Random Woods in Laurinburg and Bennettsville […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison plus supervised release for armed drug trafficking

Lamarious Brown, 25, of Fayetteville was sentenced Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to 90 months of imprisonment followed by 60 months of supervised release for armed drug trafficking after a security check at a Fayetteville club uncovered multiple loaded firearms, ammunition and quantities of narcotics in Brown’s car, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and another is arrested after a weekend shooting in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Woodside Lane in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the name of the victim is not...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC
Crime & Safety
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested for felony child solicitation by computer

A 20-year-old man from Willow Springs, North Carolina was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond issued by Moore County Magistrate Riyevski after being arrested on charges of felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony indecent liberties with a child.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Arrest made after deadly shooting near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made Saturday after a deadly shooting near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Farmer was arrested in connection with the shooting and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened Saturday on Woodside Lane near Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police investigating armed robbery

Pinehurst Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. The police are searching for a male passenger of a blue Honda CR-V, said Pinehurst Police Department on social media. “As officers arrived in the area, the suspect...
PINEHURST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Failure To Appear#Real Property#Heroin#Methamphetamine#Rcso
richmondobserver

Man accused of stealing from abandoned Richmond County residence

ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending criminal charges was allegedly caught stealing from an abandoned home. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Tuesday about a truck parked behind an abandoned residence on the south end of Airport Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man found safe after kidnapping in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man is safe after police say he was kidnapped from his home Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive, where a home invasion and kidnapping were reported. Police said Joshua...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: Stay off the roads during storm

ROCKINGHAM ― Law enforcement officials are asking residents to stay off the roads as winds increase across Richmond County. “We are beginning to have more and more reported areas with downed trees and areas of water standing in the roadways,” reads a post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “If it is not an extreme emergency, please stay home. We will attempt to keep you posted throughout the evening & tonight.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wpde.com

Mother, son arrested in deadly Florence hit and run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Quandelin Latrice Washington, 35, is the second person arrested in a deadly hit and run in Florence where a man was dragged nearly three miles, according to police. Washington's 19-year-old son Zae'Kwon Washington turned himself in Monday for the hit and run. Police said during...
FLORENCE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
EAST SPENCER, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of strangling female in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
RANDLEMAN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy